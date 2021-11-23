New Audi A3 maintains a legacy and brings the ingredients for those who love cars – 11/23/2021

One of the great icons of luxury in the Brazilian automobile industry, the Audi A3 has reached its fourth generation. The first version of the model was launched worldwide in 1996 and, in 1999, it began to be produced in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná.

Having a national premium hatchback with a sporty footprint (it was considered a spicy Golf) and a more attractive price than most imported cars from sophisticated brands was a sure move. So much so that, until today, so many years later, the A3 continues to represent around 50% of the total sales in the history of the automaker in Brazil.

In the second generation, the A3 was imported. In the third, it was assembled again in Paraná, but this time in a new body, the sedan. The medium hatch, part of a segment that has lost its appeal and has almost no representatives in the Brazilian market, came from Europe.

The fourth generation is 100% European, imported from Germany. Audi has not ruled out domestic production and still has a factory in Paraná, in partnership with Volkswagen (both brands are part of the same automotive group). However, if the assembly of models in the country is resumed, the model will certainly not be the hatch. The biggest possibility is the nationalization of the Q3 and, in the case of the A3, the chosen one would be the sedan version.

But the Sportback version (as Audi calls the medium hatch), so iconic and full of history, lives up to the car’s legacy in this fourth generation. It is a niche model, aimed at enthusiasts who do not give up on the segment. And it has all the ingredients to excite those who love the essence of the car world.

There are two body versions and two engine versions; hatch and sedan have the same price. The 1.4 turbo (150 hp and eight-speed automatic transmission) costs R$ 229,990. Options with this thruster are called S Line Limited. In the 2.0 turbo (190 hp and automated transmission with two clutches and seven speeds), it costs R$ 264,990.

UOL Cars tested the A3 Sportback with 2.0 engine. Versions with this propellant were named Performance Black.

Negative points driving assistance Verdict The Brazilian is lacking in medium hatches. Among the generalist brands, today there is only Cruze, by Chevrolet. Of the premium automakers, was the Class A, from Mercedes. The fourth-generation A3 Sportback comes not only as an alternative, but also with a legacy. And it fulfills its historic role of offering, in the Performance Black version, the sporty handling expected of the model. There will be a line of enthusiasts wanting to buy the car. And, with the semiconductor crisis, there's a good chance of reselling it later for more than what you pay now. For those who manage to buy it, it can be a good deal.

Design and dimensions

The front of the A3 Sporback Performance Black is in line with that of other Audi models, with the flattened and darkened octagonal grille. The headlights are full-LEDs and, optionally, bring the matrix system. With it, they are anti-glare and have a signature when the car is turned on and off.

This option is priced at R$ 8,500 and is only available in Performance Black versions. On them, the 18″ wheels have two-tone arches. The brakes are disc front and rear and the suspension is now independent on all four wheels – in the sedan mounted in Brazil, the rear was by torsion axle.

The side also brings more pronounced lines and has black details in several parts. Behind, there are two fake exhausts, covered in black material. The trunk has good capacity for a medium hatch. There are 380 liters.

In the sedan, it goes up to 425 liters. The A3 Sportback is 4.34 meters long, 3 cm longer than the previous model. The height was kept at 1.43 m and the width gained 2 cm (1.82 m). The car offers 2.63 meters of wheelbase.

The A3 comes with an S Line exterior package, which guarantees more sportiness to the look. The hatch can receive a carbon fiber rearview mirror, for R$ 6 thousand. For another R$ 6 thousand, the customer also takes a spoiler made with this material. But, in this case, only in the sedan.

Interior and equipment

Image: Disclosure

The instrument panel is virtual, with a 12.3″ screen. It is customizable. You can see center information in evidence, for example (instead of speedometer and tachometer) and choose one of three layouts.

The multimedia center, which was previously on the dashboard, is now integrated. It has a 10.1″ screen, offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and brings a very interesting option, available only on the most sophisticated models of the brand. It is the customizable cabin lighting system.

With this extra, you can choose one of 30 color options to illuminate panels and doors. The option costs R$1,500. Another item that can be added is the Bang&Olufsen sound system, for R$6,000.

The center console is coated in Black Piano and has lost the gearshift. In its place is a key, making room for more storage. The car also comes with a wireless smartphone charger and four USB type-C inputs (two for the front passengers and two for the rear).

The rear space is suitable for two people. It is impossible to accommodate a third, as the central tunnel is too high. There is a retractable console for those traveling in the rear, with two cup holders.

One of the few assistive technologies the A3 Sportback has is the parking assist system. It can be activated even when the maneuver is already in progress – if the driver starts a beacon, for example, and finds that he cannot complete it.

Adaptive speed controller, swath reader and blind spot sensor, to name a few examples, are not available. According to Audi, this absence is due to the semiconductor crisis, which affects world production and affects the supply of some items. The brand intends to soon incorporate these assistances to the A3 line.

Performance

Image: Disclosure

The A3 Sportback Performance Black is literally a pocket rocket. The 2.0 engine matches the car’s proposal very well and offers 32.6 mkgf of torque at just 1,500 rpm. The S tronic exchange, with a clutch for the odd gears and another for the even ones, makes the changes without chokes and very quickly.

With that, the A3, which has front wheel drive, has a lot of agility in speed recovery and fast accelerations. It is efficient when overtaking and offers ease in transit. According to information from Audi, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds and reaches 248 km/h of top speed.

The car has driving modes to behave more economically, comfortably or sporty. This functionality adapts the engine-gear and steering responses.

If in some Audi models, such as the Q5, there is no major change in steering response between comfortable and sporty modes, in the A3 this change is more sensitive. The component’s weight at high speed is ideal, and the turns are made with agility and safety. In this condition, the body roll is null.