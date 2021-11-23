New cryptocurrency scam targets Shiba Inu investors

The team of developers responsible for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is on alert. A new scam targeting investors is disguising themselves as project employees to apply financial scams and even steal virtual wallets.

According to the group’s official notice, criminals are creating fake groups on messengers like Telegram to lure SHIB investors.

Mass postings on social media such as Twitter link back to the community, which would be moderated by alleged Shiba Inu employees and would have regular bonuses and promotions.

Stay Alert & Safe #ShibArmy! We’ve been made aware of a recent scam, traveling social media, and other communication platforms. Here’s a quick video to provide more information on the matter. pic.twitter.com/UOh50WsJSQ — Shib (@Shibtoken) November 21, 2021

However, this is all part of a scheme to lure investors with false promises and guarantees. In the official statement, the Shiba Inu team reinforces that you must not share your e-wallet keys, email details or tokens with strangers.

In addition, when you suspect that messages sent on platforms and social networks are a scam, report it through the channels of each service.

Shiba Inu is one of the hottest cryptocurrencies in the recent market: in a stratospheric growth, Dogecoin’s “rival” has surpassed its main inspiration in market value, has Elon Musk among its biggest fans and has already turned some investors into millionaires.