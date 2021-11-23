New World players revolt against Amazon Games over a series of unannounced changes ⋆

A few days ago, the Amazon Games released the so-called 1.1 patch for the “phenomenon” new world, with a view to improving various aspects of the experience and making the adventure a little more streamlined. For a good part of the players, these changes didn’t have a big impact, but, in the case of the players that are in the endgame, the situation was complicated. The adjustments, which arrived unannounced, increased the difficulty of certain zones substantially, making the act of “farming” a real challenge. And, of course, the players didn’t react in a friendly way… let’s check what happened?

According to the information, patch 1.1 released by Amazon Games raised the difficulty level of enemies in the “elite zones” in an absurd way. With this, players who are in the endgame and who used to “farm” in these areas found themselves unable to perform their usual tasks. Quickly, they questioned the devs about these changes and complained about the adjustment and the fact that it was done without notice. And worse, the development team hinted who did everything on purpose, to challenge adventurers.

Faced with this response, players began to move, sending a series of negative reviews through Steam. Thus, in the last three days, the game received more than 3000 negative reviews, making the average of recent reviews drop to 59%. It should be noted that, so far, Amazon Games has not commented on this “review bombing”, but the development team had better start running to adjust things or the game numbers on the platform of Valve will fall further.

