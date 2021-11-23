Newspaper reveals Bayern’s strategy to remove Pedri from Barcelona despite a R$ 6 billion fine

The only 18-year-old midfielder is one of Bayern Munich’s targets for the next European season. Player’s termination fine at Barcelona is 1 billion euros

Looking for heavyweight reinforcements for the next European season, Bayern Munich is seeking to remove midfielder Pedri from Barcelona. According to information from the Spanish newspaper “As”, the German club promises to open the coffers to hire the only 18-year-old jewel, but for a value much lower than his 1 billion euros termination fine (about R$ 6 billion at the current price).

Pedri returns to the field for Barcelona in Laliga next Saturday (27), at 5 pm, for an out-of-home appointment against the Villarreal, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

According to the vehicle, the Germans are already in contact with Pedri’s staff to try to make his hiring viable. And if achieved, the transfer could be the most expensive in Bavarian history, surpassing the 80 million euros (R$ 506.4 million in current figures) paid by French side Lucas Hernández, two seasons ago.

To get rid of the astronomical fine for the Spanish midfielder, Bayern have a strategy: quadruple the athlete’s salary. In the Germans’ view, a generous salary offer could help them convince Pedri to leave the Camp Nou.

In his second season on barça, the athlete has a relationship with the Catalan club until June 2026. In the current campaign, Pedri played four matches, but has yet to score goals or provide assists.

Recently, the midfielder won the Golden Boy award in 2021, which awards the Best Young Player in the World.

At the moment, Bayern are led by Julian Nagelsmann, 34, who was signed after a long spell at the RB Leipzig, rival in Germany, where he stood out for his work with young players.