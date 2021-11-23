Nicaraguan opposition denounces arrest of former critical ambassador for Ortega | World

Opposition groups denounced the arrest of Edgard Parrales, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS (Organization of American States) and critic of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, on Monday (22).

Parrales, who was also the country’s priest and minister of social welfare, supported the Sandinista Revolution in the 1980s that brought Ortega to power for the first time.

With the arrest of Parrales, the number of opponents of the government detained since May rose to 41, expanding the movement of repression even after Ortega’s re-election.

“Edgard Parrales, a former diplomat, kidnapped today by the Ortega-Murillo regime, yet another citizen deprived of liberty for expressing his opinion,” reported the Blue and White National Unit (UNAB) on a social network.

Ortega-Murillo is a reference to the Nicaraguan president and his wife, Rosario Murillo, who is the country’s vice president.

Ortega was re-elected for his fourth consecutive term on the 7th, in an election without significant opponents and amid criticism from the international community (see the video below).

Ortega wins 4th term in Nicaragua; US classify election as farce

Neither the police nor the Public Ministry confirmed Parrales’ arrest, as did the other 40 opponents arrested before the elections.

But the former diplomat’s wife, Carmen Córdova, confirmed that her husband was detained as he was leaving his home in Managua, the country’s capital and largest city in Central America.

The president of the Nicaraguan Human Rights Center (CNDH), Vilma Núñez, told the press that Parrales was captured by “two people in civilian clothes who took him away in a car.”

Prisoners’ relatives complain about the conditions

Relatives of opposition politicians imprisoned in Nicaragua since May said on Saturday (20) that the detainees’ health had deteriorated recently, and called on Daniel Ortega’s government for immediate and unrestricted release.

In a press release, family members said that the imprisoned politicians are constantly interrogated, there are food restrictions and permanent isolation (some of them are in solitary confinement, according to the text).

One of them, Víctor Hugo Tinoco, lost 14 kilos, according to his wife, Deyanira Parrales. “They don’t allow us to deliver food to him, and they also restrict hygiene products; we take 10 masks a week and they only deliver 1,” she said.

In the statement, the family members stated that the prisoners still suffer from cold every night, and that they are not allowed to use bedding or clothing to protect them from the cold. Some of the cells are lit 24 hours a day.