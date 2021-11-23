Nikão collected cans, fled drug trafficking and overcame alcoholism before becoming the hero of Athletico-PR in Sul-Americana

Scorer of the South American Conmebol title goal, Nikão has a life trajectory full of setbacks and some sadness

hero of Athletic Paranaense in the title of South American Conmebol in the final against the Red Bull Bragantino, Maycon Vinicius Ferreira da Cruz he didn’t have an easy life. The boy raised in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Montes Claros-MG was afraid of drug dealers that marked him with a lit cigarette on his back.

Nikao he only saw his father once and at the age of eight he lost his mother, who died of cancer. Raised with his brothers by Rita, his maternal grandmother, the player collected cans, weeded land and sold aluminum to raise money and help the family.

The story of the left-handed midfielder treated like a jewel was told for the first time by the newspaper “Gazeta do Povo” in the series “Ronaldinhos do Futuro”, in 2005.

At 11, he was discovered in a land by Wanilton César Silva, Cesinha, who took him to the base categories of Mirassol. Despite having cried a lot at first because he missed home, he quickly became a highlight of the team in the interior of São Paulo.

The young man was taken to audition at CSKA Moscow, Russia, where he earned the nickname “Black Maradona”. Afterwards, he went through PSV, from Holland, and Príncipe, from Saudi Arabia. As he was still very young and did not have a legal representative to stay with him, he was unable to stay out of the country.

Upon returning to Brazil, he began a pilgrim’s life in various clubs. First, it went through the base of palm trees, saints and Atlético-MG, for which he became a professional in 2010.

The sorrows did not stop in the young man’s life. At 16, he lost his grandmother and two years later he was left without his brother Thiago, who also died. The losses aggravated the problems with alcoholism, which began even before entering adolescence.

Unable to establish himself at Galo, he toured Vitória, Bahia, Ponte Preta, América-MG, Linense-SP and Ceará.

On all teams, his talent was recognized, but he didn’t have the life of a professional player. He abused his nights out and couldn’t keep fit.

Nikão celebrates goal in the South American final Buddha Mendes/Getty Images

back up

Even so, he was hired in January 2015 by Athletico-PR in a bet by director Mário Celso Petraglia, who knew Nikão from the ground up.

The striker arrived quite overweight and nearly buried his career at a high level forever. Out of the main squad’s pre-season, in Spain, he was training at CT do Caju to get in shape.

Nikão wanted to leave the club, but was persuaded by Cesinha to remain after a harsh discussion over the phone. He was in danger of being sent away by Petraglia.

After “swallowing dry”, the forward managed to stand out in the last round of the Parananese Championship’s Death Tournament in 2015. He scored a goal and gave two assists in the game against Nacional-PR and helped save Athletico’s under-23 team of the relegation.

Although his career started to walk, he still faced serious marital and alcohol problems off the field. Having lost so many loved ones, the player didn’t seem to see much meaning in life and wanted to enjoy each day as if it were his last.

In August, he had a nasty fight with his wife and turned to religion to change his life.

Nikão celebrates winning goal against Ceará Gazette Press

Since then, Nikão has changed. He stopped drinking, started to dedicate himself more to his family and became a real professional athlete. He got in shape and had a son, who was named Thiago Vinícius, a tribute to Nikão’s deceased brother.

Since then, he has won the Campeonato Paranaense (2016 and 2020), Copa Suruga Bank (2019), Copa Sul-Americana (2018 and 2021) and the Copa do Brasil.

Even having his name speculated in several clubs in recent years, Nikão remained at Athletico-PR at the insistence of Petraglia, who refused the offers. However, the player is at the end of his contract and can leave the Arena da Baixada free of charge.

The fans have already started a campaign for the idol to remain. However, the player’s future is still uncertain. He will be able to write his last chapter in the Brazil Cup decision, against Atlético-MG. It will be the chance to further crown a career that seemed lost a few years ago…