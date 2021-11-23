Nikão recalls drama with alcoholism and comments back on top at Athletico: “I could win” | well friends!

Guest of “Well Friends!” this Monday, on SporTV, Nikão opened his heart to remember an outdated drama. One of the highlights of Athletico-PR in the season, which won the Sudamericana last Saturday, the midfielder recalled the period in which he suffered from alcoholism and stated that he intends to be an example of overcoming difficulties now.
– When dealing with addiction, whatever it is, it is a difficult and delicate time. I got through, it’s a painful process. Thank God I could win. I could get over it all. Today I can look back and see all the way I’ve gone and on top of that inspire other people to win.
Nikão was named best of the South American final — Photo: Reuters
– I understand that we passed with the purpose of helping other people to win. I suffered for a long time. I know the drink since I was 11 years old. It’s delicate, it’s difficult, especially when it comes to an athlete. Drink and athlete don’t mix.
Elected the best player in the South American final, in Athletico’s 1-0 victory over Bragantino, Nikão also spoke about his contractual situation with Hurricane – the player has a contract near the end and can already sign a pre- contract with another club.
Nikão explains the contractual situation with Athletico-PR and says he won’t define anything before the final of the Copa do Brasil
– I have a contract until 31 (December). In July I was able to sign a pre-contract and I didn’t. And I won’t do it, because it’s a club that gave me all the conditions, everything I needed. There’s nothing sure if I’m going or not. The president has been talking to my managers. And I told them, even because we have a decision ahead, that I didn’t want anything to get in the way – he declared.
