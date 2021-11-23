Nikão receives the title of honorary citizen of Curitiba and Petraglia praises the player: “Thank you for existing” | athletico-pr

Athletico’s idol and scorer of the goal that gave the team the title of two-time champion of the South American Championship, attacking midfielder Nikão, received this Monday night the title of honorary citizen of Curitiba. The ceremony was held at the City Hall of Curitiba. The 29-year-old player was born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, but has lived in the capital of Paraná since 2015, when he was hired by Rubro-Negro.

What an honor to have spent seven years in this city, where I got married, and my children were born. Thank you President Petraglia, who was the bridge for me to reach this city that my family and I love so much. said Nikao.

The initiative to pay homage to the player from the Hurricane came from councilor Alexandre Leprevost.

– Nikão is an example for many people who go through similar difficult situations and demonstrates that, with willpower, humility, family support, it is possible to transform and win – he highlighted, referring to the athlete’s history of overcoming difficulties.

The Solemn Session was attended by the president of the Chamber of Verdeadores, Tico Kuzma, the State Secretary for Justice and Labor, Ney Leprevost – who represented Governor Ratinho Júnior -, pastor José de Oliveira, the director of Athletico, Márcio Lara, in addition to the President of Rubro-Negro, Mário Celso Petraglia.

– An example of a father, a professional, that he continues to inspire so many boys who admire him. The club was just an instrument, it gave us opportunities, but it was the club that made its way and helped us in many of our achievements. Thank you, Nikão, for existing – declared the representative of the Athletico.

Among the achievements mentioned by Petraglia, there are six titles that had the contribution of Nikão: Sudamericana 2021 and 2018, Copa do Brasil 2019, J. League/Conmebol 2019, and Campeonato Paranaense 2016 and 2020.

The attacking midfielder has 309 matches for Athletico, with 49 goals scored and 47 assists (counting official matches and friendlies). In official competitions, there are 300 matches and 47 goals, 21 in knockout games and 30 when the team tied or lost by one goal difference.

Despite declaring love for Curitiba, everything indicates that Nikão will not remain in the city. The attacking midfielder’s contract ends in December and with proposals from Brazilian and foreign clubs, the tendency is for him to say goodbye to Athletico.

– I love this city, who knows, one day when I stop playing ball I can come live here again – declared.

Some fans of Hurricane attended the City Council and took the opportunity to ask for the player’s stay.

Former Athletico player Lucho González was also present to honor his friend. Another authority on the Hurricane at the Session was Paulo Miranda.

