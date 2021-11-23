Nintendo of America condemns situation at Activision • Eurogamer.pt

Nintendo of America has joined PlayStation and Xbox in criticizing recent issues at Activision Blizzard and especially recent revelations that Bobby Kotick, a present from the company, was aware of and even helped to hide some of the events.

Doug Bowser, NOA president, sent a message to officials, seen by Fanbyte who shared it and obtained official confirmation of its veracity, in which he criticizes what is happening and assures that action will be taken to the management that hid the serious cases .

Bowser is said to be disturbed by the reports of numerous cases of sexual harassment and toxic environment, especially as they run counter to his values, beliefs and policies, such as those of Nintendo.

The message also mentions that Nintendo has already contacted Activision Blizzard and they have taken measures while they are evaluating others, but it does not clarify what was done by the company in the face of all this serious controversy.

Bowser says it is every company’s duty to ensure that all employees are treated with equal respect and equality, warning that everyone should be aware of the consequences when this is not done.