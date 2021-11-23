Nintendo says reports of Activision are ‘disturbing’

Still in the spotlight because of numerous allegations of harassment, misogyny and inappropriate conduct in the workplace, Activision Blizzard has just taken another hit.

In addition to employees preparing strikes, shareholders calling for the removal of the current CEO and both the PlayStation and Xbox taking a stand against the company’s conduct, now it’s time for Nintendo join the group of those who repudiate the publisher’s alleged actions, its board of directors, and its leader, Bobby Kotick.

The information is from the fanbyte, who had access to an email sent to all Nintendo of America employees. Signed by the president of the company, Doug Bowser, the message was sent last week and references the allegations against Kotick’s company.

Nintendo of America sent an email last Friday describing the Activision-Blizzard harassment reports as “disturbing.” https://t.co/149KxsT0yH pic.twitter.com/rCcmxBeWOM — fanbyte (@FanbyteMedia) November 23, 2021

In the text, Bowser says that, like the other employees, he has been following “the development [da situação da] Activision Blizzard and the continuing reports of sexual harassment and toxicity in the company.” Big N’s CEO says he thinks these harrowing and disturbing reports and that the charges “It goes against my values ​​and against Nintendo’s beliefs, values ​​and policies.”

In the message, Bowser states that his team has been in contact with Activision and, without going into detail, claimed to have taken actions and be evaluating other measures. When contacted by the website, Big N confirmed that the information disclosed by the website is true, but that it will not comment further on the situation.

understand the case

Last week, a report detailed several extremely inappropriate situations in which Bobby Kotick would have been involved, including several cases of sexual harassment and even a death threat.

NEW: Employees across Activision, Blizzard, and King tell Bloomberg they were underwhelmed by a series of meetings held today to address the ongoing crisis. Executives repeated talking points and Bobby Kotick defended the calls for his ousting grow louder. https://t.co/gHbKYh5Zt2 — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) November 17, 2021

In response, Activision tried to discredit the text, claiming that several cases were very old, more than a decade ago. The company also said that the CEO now adopts a zero tolerance policy, but officials question how far the new rule goes and who it actually applies to.

Finally, yesterday (22), a publication by Wall Street Journal stated that Kotick has “talked” about the possibility of stepping down as executive manager of Activision Blizzard.