Non-vaccinated want to go to court against wage reduction

Bayern Munich’s five unvaccinated players want to go to court against the club. According to the German newspaper ‘Bild’, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Michael Cuisance, Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were not satisfied with the salary reduction for not having taken the vaccine and do not rule out the possibility of going to court for measure account.

Under the new Bavarian state law, companies can reduce pay for employees who refuse to take the covid-19 immunizer. With this, unvaccinated employees have to go through quarantine and have those days deducted from their pay, which should happen to Bayern players.

Also according to the publication, these players were removed for having had contact with a person who tested positive. Meanwhile, the club’s top management plans to send out an alert and increase pressure on them to get vaccinated.

Amid the resistance of athletes, Germany is experiencing a new crisis because of the pandemic. The country debates the possibility of making vaccination against covid-19 mandatory, after the increase in cases in the last seven days. With 68% of the population vaccinated, Germany registered 65,000 new cases of the disease last week, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.