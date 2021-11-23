Not every consumer adjustment has to do with Petrobras, justifies Silva and Luna

Joaquim Silva e Luna (Photo Marcelo Camargo – Agência Brasil)

SAO PAULO – Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) readjusted the fuel 15 times in 2021, but the transfers to the consumer were made 38 times, said General Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras, in a hearing at the Economic Affairs Committee (CAE ) of the Senate, this Tuesday (23).

According to data from the president of Petrobras, the increase made by the state-owned company in 2021 was R$0.98/liter, but the consumer saw an increase in prices of R$2.24/liter in pumps this year. Of the total values, there were 11 increases by Petrobras and 4 reductions this year. At the pumps, consumers saw fuel prices rise 34 times and fall 4 times in 2021.

“This increase does not correspond to Petrobras and is being placed in its account”, said Silva e Luna.

Three months without readjustment in fuel prices

Silva e Luna pointed out that Petrobras spent 92 days without increasing fuel prices, a fact criticized by senator Omar Aziz.

“The Brazilian worker’s salary does not change like the price of gasoline. It seems that it is doing Brazilians a favor by not changing the price of fuel”, pointed out the senator.

However, highlighted Silva and Luna, Petrobras has to practice market prices. “We act on structural or conjectural changes. When it comes to structural change, we do not pass on this immediate price”.

The military argued that Petrobras accounts for only a fraction of fuel prices in the country.

“Petrobras readjusts fuel prices observing the external and internal markets, competition between producers and importers and the price variation in the world market, noting whether it is a situational or structural phenomenon,” he said.

Monopoly and market price

According to Silva and Luna, Petrobras has to practice market prices in accordance with current legislation. “The practice of market prices guarantees the national supply of fuel and encourages the attraction of investments”, highlighted the president of the state-owned company.

In 2021 alone, Petrobras intends to invest BRL 37.4 billion and must pay BRL 201.7 billion in taxes. Dividends paid already announced to the Union are R$ 27.1 billion. In total, there are R$ 230 billion in taxes and dividends paid by Petrobras in 2021.

“Petrobras is working so that supplying the Brazilian market is no longer a concern and becomes an opportunity,” says Silva e Luna.

According to the president of the state-owned company, all Petrobras resources are for investments or for payment of debts or dividends.

“He has no other way. Until recently, these investments had to be smaller because we were paying debts, from an unfortunate moment that Petrobras lived. This moment has already been completely overcome”, stated the president of the state-owned company.

