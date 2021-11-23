‘Nothing in the Bible’ · TV News

After being extended by Record, Genesis finally ended this Monday (22). The end of the saga of José (Juliano Laham) was marked by emotional scenes that touched the spectators. However, they also expressed frustration at the focus given to the core of the Egyptians, which occupied most of the scenes. “The soap opera is already finishing, and so far it hasn’t shown anything that is in the Bible,” complained netizen Anna Júlia.

One of the moments that most touched the audience was when the protagonist had his musical moment and sang for his father and brothers. However, much of the chapter was devoted to other characters.

Fans followed the adventures of Menkhe (Renato Rabello), who revealed that he had never really been neutered and went to party in the harem. Also highlighted was the ending of Merianat (Samia Bareu), who was an ally of Apepi (Jorge Lucas). Getting along well and not having her mischief uncovered, she smirked at the camera, like a classic soap opera villain.

“It’s more like a ‘any’ chapter than a last chapter. This core of Egypt standing out more than Joseph’s plot”, criticized internet user Fael about the sequences. “Our people, it’s the end of the soap opera and it’s just giving the nucleus of Egypt. There’s so much important biblical stuff in the final chapters of Genesis, I just want to see if they’ll show,” said Rosiâne.

Another complaint was the fact that the last chapter did not show neither the death of Joseph nor that of his father, Israel (Petrônio Gontijo). “Or, Dona Record, the deaths of Israel and Joseph are in Genesis, see?” highlighted Adri.

Check out some public comments about the end of Genesis below:

My God, what a bullshit in this horrible Menkhe plot #FinalGenesis — Morgan Becker Freaking Out by #Josenate (@morganbecker_) November 23, 2021

MDS, the soap opera is already finishing and so far it hasn’t shown ANYTHING × NOTHING, which is in the Bible #End Genesispic.twitter.com/93oETNlHHM — anna julia🔥 (@Annajuliawx) November 23, 2021

Impressive how this Apepi was more protagonist than José himself and to this day I look for his usefulness in history. #End Genesis — Jotando (@ojotando) November 23, 2021

Not surprisingly, this #FinalGenesis still giving three hours to Egyptian fanficing and then leaving the crumbs for 5 seconds to sum up the end of José’s story — PSYCHOLOGICALLY BITCH (@milysantos157) November 23, 2021

#FinalGenesis Did you really think this Apepi plot is interesting enough to be a focus throughout José’s entire plot and even in the last chapter? — Lᥲᥕყᥱr for Izzιᥱ Stᥱvᥱᥒs ⋆ (@Izzexstan_) November 23, 2021

my mother and I have always known that the first wife is an ally of Apepi and it makes a lot of sense #FinalGenesis — maju (@youneyerknow) November 23, 2021

You can now go back to the Hebrew nucleus #End Genesis — Rosiâne (@rosi_olliveira) November 23, 2021

Mano plmdd are going to be messing around with these unnecessary things??? I hate Record #End Genesis — Becca (@loverscriime) November 23, 2021

Our people, it’s the end of the soap opera and it’s just giving the core of Egypt. There’s so much biblical stuff in the final chapters of Genesis, I just want to see if they’ll show #End Genesis — Rosiâne (@rosi_olliveira) November 23, 2021

it’s more like a “any” chapter than a last chapter. This core of Egypt standing out more than Joseph’s plot… #End Genesis — fael 🦒 (@boydriiguete) November 23, 2021

#End Genesis#Genesis This Joseph runs into the arms of the Father himself 🙌🏽🙏🏽🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/0fhCaOxHfl — Victor Vicente (@VictorVycente) November 23, 2021

Owner Record, the death of Israel and Joseph are in Genesis, see 🧐#End Genesis — adri ✨🐢 (@seaturtle0) November 23, 2021

I’ll miss the singing on this soap so much #End Genesis — merida 🦁 (@annymedeiiros_) November 23, 2021

I will miss the singing #FinalGenesispic.twitter.com/feISDKLV3J — Taina ✿ | SUENA MYA¹ (@mernescharlie_) November 23, 2021

#End Genesis

My God, how am I going without Genesis 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eBPwafUYn0 — Luan Breno da Silva (@LuanBrenodaSil3) November 23, 2021

