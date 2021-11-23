‘Nothing in the Bible’ · TV News

After being extended by Record, Genesis finally ended this Monday (22). The end of the saga of José (Juliano Laham) was marked by emotional scenes that touched the spectators. However, they also expressed frustration at the focus given to the core of the Egyptians, which occupied most of the scenes. “The soap opera is already finishing, and so far it hasn’t shown anything that is in the Bible,” complained netizen Anna Júlia.

One of the moments that most touched the audience was when the protagonist had his musical moment and sang for his father and brothers. However, much of the chapter was devoted to other characters.

Fans followed the adventures of Menkhe (Renato Rabello), who revealed that he had never really been neutered and went to party in the harem. Also highlighted was the ending of Merianat (Samia Bareu), who was an ally of Apepi (Jorge Lucas). Getting along well and not having her mischief uncovered, she smirked at the camera, like a classic soap opera villain.

“It’s more like a ‘any’ chapter than a last chapter. This core of Egypt standing out more than Joseph’s plot”, criticized internet user Fael about the sequences. “Our people, it’s the end of the soap opera and it’s just giving the nucleus of Egypt. There’s so much important biblical stuff in the final chapters of Genesis, I just want to see if they’ll show,” said Rosiâne.

Another complaint was the fact that the last chapter did not show neither the death of Joseph nor that of his father, Israel (Petrônio Gontijo). “Or, Dona Record, the deaths of Israel and Joseph are in Genesis, see?” highlighted Adri.

Check out some public comments about the end of Genesis below:

