November Blue: Learn How To Differentiate Prostate, Penis And Testicular Cancer

When talking about male diseases, prostate cancer immediately comes to mind. And no wonder, in Brazil alone, about 60,000 men are diagnosed with this type of tumor annually, and about 15,000 lose their lives annually to the disease.

However, this is not the only type of male tumor that is of concern, penile cancer and testicular cancer, although less frequent, also have an incidence and need care and prevention. But do you know how to differentiate these three types of tumors?

O Digital Look he spoke with Artur Malzyner, oncologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and scientific consultant at Clínica de Oncology Médica Clinonco, about the main differences between these three types of cancer.

Prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is an internal tumor that develops in different regions of the prostate, a gland located in the lower abdomen of men. It is the most common of male cancers and the second most common in men, after skin cancer.

Although common, its diagnosis is relatively complex, since the main ways to detect prostate tumors are prostate specific antigen (PSA) and digital rectal exams. Malzyner explains that these two tests are not as effective in detecting early-stage tumors.

According to the oncologist, the PSA, which is a blood test, has a high rate of false positives, as issues such as sexual activity and urinary infections can alter the results. DRE, even when performed by experienced doctors, may not be enough to find small tumors.

According to Artur Malzyner, the best way to locate a small tumor in the prostate is magnetic resonance. However, this exam is very expensive and difficult to perform on a large scale, which ends up making early diagnoses difficult.

However, the life cycle of prostate cancer is quite predictable when compared to other types of cancer. Because of this, the doctor argues that it is a highly treatable type of cancer when compared to tumors in other areas of the body, such as the stomach and intestine.

penile cancer

Penile cancer is caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV). Credit: 9nong/Shutterstock

Like cervical cancer, which is the second most common in women, cancer of the penis also develops through the human papilloma virus (HPV). This virus is the most common sexually transmitted pathogen in the world and causes warts on the skin.

As they are tumors located in an external organ, penile cancer is easier to diagnose than prostate tumors. Malzyner explains that, in addition to diagnosis, the treatment of penile tumors is also simpler.

“HPV generates small warts on the penis, which can develop into tumors. But these tumors can be removed if diagnosed early”, explains the doctor. “This can be done without necessarily having to undergo any radical procedure”, he adds.

But there are cases of late diagnosis, which make more serious procedures necessary, such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. In some even more critical situations, it may be necessary to amputate part of the penis or even the entire organ.

testicular cancer

Testicular cancer invariably requires removal of the affected organ. Credit: Shutterstock

Testicular cancer is a lot less recurrent when compared to the other two, however, it can affect younger men, something that is less common for tumors in the prostate and penis. When detected early, it is easily treatable, in addition to having a low mortality rate.

As it is more common in men between 15 and 50 years, the so-called reproductive age, this type of cancer is often confused with orchiepididymitis, which are inflammations in channels located behind the testicles, usually sexually transmitted.

Treatment for this type of cancer is always surgical and requires complete removal of the affected testicle. If the tumor is only in one of the testicles, this does not affect the patient’s reproductive health or sexual function at all.

