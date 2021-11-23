Novo Kia Niro has its first teaser and should arrive in Brazil

The new generation of Kia Niro shows up in the first teaser of the product, which will replace the current model on the world market and should arrive in Brazil in place of the old one, promised by the brand’s representative some time ago.

Always electrified, the second-generation Kia Niro will be inspired by the Habaniro concept and will have a profile closer to an SUV than the current model, a very minivan-oriented crossover.

Thus, the new model will arrive in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric versions, thus allowing access to markets in different stages of electrification, as in the case of Brazil, where the first option is more viable.

With its debut on November 25th, the New Kia Niro will have an optical assembly equipped with LED daytime running lights with straight shapes like the concept, as well as full LED headlights.

At the rear, the vertical LED lights merge with the C-pillars which, like the Habaniro, should have red paint to stand out. The slightly curved roof will have longitudinal bars and a panoramic sunroof.

Inside, the highlight is the panel layout, with integrated cluster and infotainment screens, as well as a stylish console with a highlighted start button. From what you see in the images, there will be a part of the front finish with LED lighting.

Based on the current, the New Kia Niro should be between 4.37 m and 4.40 m in length, maintaining the 2.70 m wheelbase, expanding the interior space and the luggage compartment. In the mechanical part, it should gain in energy efficiency.

In the current hybrid, the Kappa 1.6 GDi engine is 105 horsepower and 15 kgfm, while the electric has 44 horsepower, totaling 141 horsepower combined with minimal loss.

The impeller is to turn Smartstream-G and the 1.56 kWh Li-Polymer battery is to be upgraded. The transmission has dual clutch and six gears.

At PHEV, the battery should rise from the current 8.9 kWh, while the e-Niro can keep the 39 and 64 kWh cells, but with a little greater autonomy.