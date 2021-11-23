Nubank enters e-commerce in partnership with Magalu and AliExpress – Link

Nubank decided to enter the online shopping segment and will partner with large retailers in Brazil, revealed the startup to state in a statement on Tuesday, 23. The news will begin to reach users gradually during this week, when Black Friday, the new key date for retailers in the country, takes place.

Nubank’s first partners in the digital retail venture are the shoe platform Dafiti, Magazine Luiza, the Chinese company AliExpress and the Allied platform, known for being the distributor of smartphones Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi. More names are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with no further details.

fintech explains that customers will have access to discounts and coupons temporary in the “roxinho” application — the startup explains that, in some cases, payment must be made with the company’s credit card.

Nubank digital bank expands products on the eve of going public on the American Stock Exchange

“The e-commerce vertical will expand the range of products and services offered through our application,” says executive Juan Carlos Guillermety, responsible for overseeing Nubank’s new marketplace area.

The e-commerce service will be available on fintech’s own application and marks the company’s first step, about to go public on the American Stock Exchange (IPO), in a category outside personal finance, where until then circulated around products such as cards credit, loans and life insurance.

In this segment, the company recently announced a partnership with Creditas to allow vehicle loans as collateral in the digital bank’s own application