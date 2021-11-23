Nunes government leaves out of medication at UBSs in São Paulo

São Paulo – “It’s even out of stock and I couldn’t get now the alenia, the losartan is out, the dipyrone, the omeprazole, many medications. So it’s very difficult because we don’t have resources. I work with recycling, I have a special son who also takes prescription drugs. But there were times when I was even without the diaper resource that is provided by the health unit. I’m going to several clinics looking for medication and we get there with a bunch of prescriptions and there’s practically no medication.” The speech of waste picker Laura Araújo, who lives in Jardim Tietê, in the east side of the city of São Paulo, is a good summary of the situation of those seeking medicines in the municipal health network.

The administration of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) is leaving the city to suffer a general shortage of medicines, insulin syringes, adult diapers, bandages and other health supplies. This has led many people to a real pilgrimage with prescriptions for medicines in their hands. This is also the case of retired Ozana Cardoso, who lives in Freguesia do Ó, in the northern zone. Since September, she has not been able to obtain medication for asthma or for the treatment of hypertension.

More than a thousand items missing

“The lack of medication here in the region started in September, more or less. I made a communication to the North Zone Coordination and the medication arrived and it was distributed. However, the medication is for asthma and the cost is around R$90 for the formulation of six micrograms of the remedy alenia. And I had done it. Now the doctor has changed it to the 12-microgram formulation and I can’t find it in the public health system. I search and it doesn’t show up anywhere. So it gets very difficult. And also a medicine that is basic for blood pressure, which is losartan 50 milligrams, is also not available on the public network. Unfortunately, every time you go, they just tell us you’re out of stock”, he laments.

Data from the City Hall’s Distribution Center for Medicines and Related Products (CDMec), obtained exclusively by Current Brazil Radio, show that more than a thousand items were zeroed last Thursday (18). Among the over-the-counter medications are ferrous sulfate and folic acid, used by pregnant people to ensure the full development of the baby, and also for newborns. Amlodipine besylate, given to treat heart problems, as well as losartan, hydrochlorothiazide, and atenolol, used to treat high blood pressure. Also missing are 500 and 850 milligram gliclazide and metformin used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

what does the city hall say

Antibiotics such as azithromycin, levofloxacin and amoxicillin are also depleted. Another group affected are psychotropic drugs with a lack of carbamazepine, administered to treat epilepsy, and the antidepressants sertraline, fluoxetine and amitriptyline. Also lacking are the drugs isoniazid and rifampicin used to treat tuberculosis, a disease that comes high in the city of São Paulo.

In addition to these drugs, there is a lack of several types of tubes for blood collection, reagent strips for measuring glucose, syringes of 3 and 10 milliliters and insulin syringes of 0.5 and 1 milliliter. As well as bandages, gauze, urine collectors, colostomy bags and all models of adult diapers.

The Nunes government alleges that the covid-19 pandemic has led to an increase in drug costs, as well as hampered their availability. The municipality also argues that the CDMec data do not include the medicines already delivered to the basic health units.

Nunes management failures

However, in all regions of the city, the population suffers and complains about the general lack of medicines and other items that should be available. Confectioner Ingrid Novaes, who lives in Grajaú, in the extreme south of the city, has not been able to get medicine for her daughter Eliza for some time either. She says that she is having to “get by” to buy with the money that is already lacking for other demands.

“Several times I had difficulties to find simple remedies, even dipyrone doesn’t have it. And the times I tried to get ferrous sulfate during pregnancy, I couldn’t. Elisa, two or three weeks ago, had a very strong cough and we went to the UBS close to her home and she didn’t have prednisolone. Before that, I ended up buying her ferrous sulfate. And they are basic remedies. It’s very complicated and revolting, because the health system was no longer there and with this pandemic, instead of improving, it got drastically worse. Many people have lost their jobs, I am also unemployed. And sometimes we don’t have the money to buy the medicine, but we take it from one place to another to do something that the city hall should do and is not doing correctly”, he criticizes.

In the report, councilor Luana Alves (Psol), a member of the Chamber’s Health Commission, recalls that there have always been problems in the supply of medication. But what happens in the Nunes administration, for her, “is absurd”.

Justification from the city hall is unsustainable

“This document (from CDMec), which reveals a frightening fact, confirms what we were already realizing was happening, a complete failure in the management of public health policies in the city. Health is not a priority for this city, especially in the suburbs. (…) This is when the city of São Paulo has more than R$ 10 billion in cash. Seldom in the history of São Paulo has there been so much dammed cash. It’s complete nonsense,” he says. The parliamentarian emphasizes that the justification of the municipal administration, that the pandemic made it difficult to acquire medicines, is not acceptable and believes that the problem is a management failure.

“It seems to me that it is a lack of political will. Because in fact, the city buys in large quantities from suppliers, it has discounts that the common citizen does not have when buying medicines. And the issue of the pandemic, in fact, had more demands on health professionals. But the industry that produces inputs and medicines has not stopped. So there is no such justification, on the contrary, they increased production. I don’t think that’s the excuse at all. The pandemic creates health difficulties at the end, for the health professional. For the management, in the acquisition of supplies, this justification does not fit”.

In a statement, the Nunes government also informed that all medicines and supplies mentioned are in the process of acquisition or delivery to health units. The municipality, however, did not present a deadline to solve the problem of lack of medicines and materials.

