Nurses are turned away for making fun of a patient who attempted suicide

Two nursing technicians were removed from the emergency room in Acre for making fun of a patient who attempted suicide. They were recorded by another patient who was admitted to the unit and was outraged by the situation. The names of the servers and the author of the video were not disclosed.

“There are people to undergo surgery, serious illnesses, wanting to be treated, wanting to be cured, to live, and we have a headache with someone wanting to die. The world is so good, we have to live. Me [quero viver] even when God permits, because I love myself”, says one of them.

The two women even say that she would have to go to the Mental Health Hospital (Hosmac).

Hospital says the two employees were fired for mocking a patient who attempted suicide

The direction of the emergency room said that the two were removed from their positions and that the unit does not condone the behavior. “The facts are being investigated so that all legal measures are taken, guaranteeing the adversary system and full defense. Finally, we reaffirm our purpose in attending urgent and emergency cases and we emphasize our commitment to the public health of the State of Acre”.

The State Department of Health of Acre (Sesacre) will open administrative proceedings to investigate the conduct of servers. The Health Prosecutor of the Public Ministry of Acre, Gláucio Ney Shiroma Oshiro, said that he became aware of the case and that he will initiate a procedure.

