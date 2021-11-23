On the skin: Athletico fan tattoos Nikão’s great goal in the final of the Sudamericana | athletico-pr

The move took place 28 minutes into the first half. Pedro Henrique crossed in the area, Massa Bruta’s defense didn’t move away and stopped at David Terans. He hit a cross, Cleiton palmed and, on the rebound, Nikão sent a volley – the ball hit the crossbar before entering.

The tattoo artist posted the design on Instagram and I quickly set it up to do it — Fernando Oliveira

The photo is of the journalist Franklin de Freitas, from the portal Well Paraná. He has been working in the field of photojournalism for 21 years and covered the Sula final again, as well as in 2018 against Junior Barranquilla.

It feels really good. When you have this return in photography, it’s a sign that you liked the photo — Franklin de Freitas

The tattoo’s success was immediate. On social networks, Atleticans liked the post, shared the publication and some have already shown their versions to also perpetuate the rubro-negra achievement.

Oliveira was unable to travel to Uruguay because he was newly hired at work and also because of the high cost of the trip. According to the fan, at the time that would allow time to travel, the ticket exceeded R$ 10 thousand. He also won’t have time to watch the first game of the Brazil Cup final against Atlético-MG, on December 12th.

That amount, I only pay in the Libertadores final. Now against Galo, I work second and the last flight from Belo Horizonte is 9:40 pm. The airport is far away, even if you get traffic. And the PM holds the visiting fans for hours inside the stadium — Fernando Oliveira

With the 2021 South American Championship, Athletico wins the 33rd title in its history. The club had already raised a Brasileirão (2001), a Sudamericana (2018), a J. League/Conmebol (2019), a Copa do Brasil (2019), a Série B (1999), a Selective of Libertadores (1999) ) and 26 state.

1 of 1 Nikão’s goal tattoo, from Athletico — Photo: Personal archive Athletico’s Nikão goal tattoo — Photo: Personal archive