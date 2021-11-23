On the third attempt, a man uses a poisonous snake to kill his wife in India

A 25-year-old Indian woman was killed after her husband forced cobra to bite her (Photo: Getty Images)

Uthra, a 25-year-old Indian woman, died on May 6, 2020 after being bitten by a snake. A report made the day after the death confirmed that the cause was, in fact, the poison of the cobra that bit the woman – but what later became known is that the snake was used as a weapon by Uthra’s husband.

According to CNN, there were three attempts after the husband managed to murder the woman with a snake. Her family suspected what had happened and denounced Suraj Kumar. After investigations and the trial, the man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Two attempts before the murdered

Suraj Kumar and Uthra had been married since March 2018, when they met through a marriage broker. The family knew that she had learning problems and they looked for a husband to “take care” of Uthra.

The family stated that they paid monthly amounts to Kumar, a 27-year-old banker from a simple family. He charged for taking care of his wife. According to the investigation, at a certain point, the man got tired of the difficulties faced by his wife.

In total, there were three attempts to kill her. The first was on February 26, 2020, when Kumar bought a viper from Russell and left the snake on the steps of the house. He then asked Uthra to go into the bedroom to get her cell phone, with the aim of getting her bitten. The woman, however, saw the animal and asked for help.

The man then kept the animal and days later, on March 2, he made another attempt. He drugged his wife and, when she slept, he caused the snake to bite her. Uthra woke up in pain and went to the hospital. At the scene, Kumar said that Uthra had been stung outside her home while washing clothes at night. She denied it and said she never did laundry after dark.

On the third attempt, husband used a Cobra

According to CNN, Uthra had to spend 52 days in hospital recovering. When he was discharged, he went to his parents’ house. After 15 days, she was in bed, unable to walk, when her husband doped her again, when he mixed medicine with juice.

This time, Kumar bought a cobra, with more lethal venom than the previous snake. He threw the snake at his wife, but the animal did not bite her. The man then forced the cobra’s fangs into Uthra’s arm twice. The width between the tusks was crucial for discovering that the bite had not happened naturally.

Furthermore, according to local police, cobras only attack if they are provoked. The attack also took place at night, when this type of snake is asleep.

Kumar was sentenced to life in prison.