Petraglia in honor of attacking midfielder Nikão. Photo: Monique Vilela/ Radio Band B.

O president of Athletico, Mario Celso Petraglia, commented on the possibility of staying Nikão for the next season. In the homage made by the Curitiba City Council to the player, the manager discussed the athlete’s future in the Hurricane.

“We are taking it one day at a time. We have several important matches ahead, a Copa do Brasil final. Let’s put that forward. The future does not belong to us”, said Petraglia to Band B.

Hired in 2015, Nikão wrote a beautiful story for Rubro-Negro. Among the conquests, the Paraná Championships, a Copa do Brasil and two cups for the South American champion, among other titles, with the right to a decisive goal in the conquest in Uruguay. For the Hurricane, he played 302 games and scored 47 goals.

With a contract until the end of this year, the attacking midfielder made clear his desire to face new challenges in his career. He received several surveys of Brazilian football during this period, but still has no definition in relation to the club he will defend next season.

At last Sunday’s title party, fans and players echoed the cry of “Stay, Nikão” during the celebration of the Sudamericana. In this Monday’s tribute, shirt 11 commented on this.