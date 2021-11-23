Operation at Complexo do Salgueiro: human rights organizations demand explanations for the eight deaths | Rio de Janeiro

THE Public Defender of Rio de Janeiro, through the Nucleus for the Defense of Human Rights (Nudedh) and the External Ombudsman, issued a statement stating that it was there, that it heard residents and that it shows concern that there was no immediate communication by the Military Police to the Civil Police and the Public Ministry about the existence of bodies in the community.

The Defender’s Office also recalls that there was no caution at the place of the confrontation to carry out the expertise, and questions a possible non-compliance with the preliminary decision of ADPF 635, of the STF, since the operation was only communicated on Saturday afternoon, although it started from morning.

already the Human Rights Watch says the Military Police operation is poorly explained and full of question marks.

The statement from the institution says that a spokesman for the Military Police told the press there had been “several clashes” with “countless injuries”, including police officers, but it does not clarify whether the emergency service was called to attend to all the injured, nor why it did not preserve the evidence at the sites of the shootings, especially where there were deaths. It also questions why the Civil Police only arrived at the scene 15 hours after the shootings.

The NGO also speaks of ADPF 635, which determines police operations only in “absolutely exceptional hypotheses”, and calls for adequate investigations into deaths by police intervention and accountability for possible abuses.

Residents of Complexo do Salgueiro live with frequent conflicts

the grade of Amnesty International Brazil he says that he called upon the government of the State of Rio de Janeiro, the Secretary of State for the Military Police and the Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro, requesting detailed information about the police operation in Complexo do Salgueiro.

It also asks for rigor in the investigation by the Public Ministry, recalls the determination of the Federal Supreme Court (ADPF 635) on the carrying out of police operations and recalls the death of 14-year-old boy João Pedro Matos Pinto, who died indoors in the same community and whose investigation was not concluded, as was the action in Jacarezinho.

“Police operations that end in deaths whose circumstances indicate excessive and disproportionate use of force and illegal conduct by public security agents are unacceptable and need to be clarified to the population and to the victims’ families”, says an excerpt of the document.

Public Prosecutor’s Office says that the operation was announced

O Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro also issued a note on the actions related to the Complexo do Salgueiro.

The institution stated that it has already set up a Criminal Investigative Procedure (PIC) to investigate the action, that the Attorney General, Luciano Mattos, was there to gather information and listen to residents, and that an expert member of the Technical Support Group Specialist (GATE/MPRJ) was also assigned to the Legal Medical Institute to monitor the examination of the bodies.

It also states that the PIC will also analyze possible violations of rights practiced during the execution of the operation, the action having been regularly communicated by the Military Police to the MP.

The Public Ministry also stated that the ADPF 635 allows the justification of the actions is made within 24 hours of the deflagration of the same, and that the operation at Complexo do Salgueiro was regularly reported by the Military Police to the MPRJ at 6:35 pm on Saturday (11/20) and lasted through Sunday (11/21).

Understand what ADFP 635 is

On June 5, 2020, the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court Edson Fachin determined that ADPF 635, which provided for the suspension of police operations in Rio de Janeiro or their carrying out only in exceptional cases, would come into force.

The suspension was based on the Allegation of Non-Compliance with a Fundamental Precept (ADPF), which is a control action provided for in the Constitution and its purpose is to combat acts that disrespect the so-called fundamental precepts. Fachin’s injunction became known as ADPF 635 or ADPF das Favelas.

ADPF of Favelas under review by the Supreme Court

Still in force, the ADPF das Favelas is under review by the STF because of a request from the PSB, which wants to create new rules for the injunction. The party claims “aggravation of the scenario of lethality in police action in the state of Rio de Janeiro, in the midst of the Covid pandemic.”

The trial began on May 21, and was voted on by Minister Edson Fachin, who is the rapporteur of the case, but it was suspended after Minister Alexandre de Moraes asked for views – that is, more time to analyze the action. The lawsuit goes back to trial on November 25th.

In his vote, Fachin called for the government of Rio to draw up a plan to reduce police lethality and to control possible human rights violations by security forces.

The minister also wants the Federal Public Ministry to investigate allegations of non-compliance with the decision that suspended police operations in Rio, including that of Jacarezinho, which, for him, was not considered exceptional.

ADPF author party wants more restrictions

The PSB called the STF again, asking for restrictions on police operations in the communities of Rio to be increased in light of the action that took place in the Salgueiro complex on Monday (22).

The request was made in the same action that led Minister Edson Fachin to impose the ADPF, and reinforces the need to install recording system in vehicles and uniforms of agents involved in policing and operations in favelas and communities in Rio de Janeiro.

The action also points out that the recordings from these systems are sent to the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro, and that they can be accessed, upon prior request, by the victims of the recorded occurrence, by their families and legal representatives, as well as by the Public Defender’s Office.