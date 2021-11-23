Outbreak of itchy skin lesions: Paulista is third city in Greater Recife to report cases | Pernambuco

The city of Paulista confirmed, this Monday (22), that it registered three cases in the city. All of them are men, one being a 17-year-old teenager and two 26-year-old adults, who were treated at Prontoclínica Torres Galvão.

They showed symptoms in the first half of November, on the 4th, 9th and 12th, respectively. Patients did not experience nocturnal worsening or signs other than skin lesions and itching, according to municipal management.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

The notifications, made on Friday (19), were made with the Center for Strategic Health Surveillance Information (Cievs).

On Sunday (21), two other cases were reported by Prontoclínica Torres Galvão and “are being screened for notification to CIEVS-PE”, declared the city hall, in a note released on Monday (22).

Paulista also informed that “the patients are being monitored, being under observation by the city’s health team”.

Wanted by g1, the city halls of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Olinda, Abreu e Lima, Itamaracá, Itapissuma, Igarassu and São Lourenço da Mata reported not having registered cases of this type in residents.

Cases in Recife and Camaragibe

Camaragibe has more than 60 people with skin lesions and itchiness

The total number of notifications of people with “skin lesions to be clarified” rose from 88 to 105 in Recife and from 60 to 62 in Camaragibe, in the Metropolitan Region (see video above). The two cities, which are carrying out investigations to identify the possible causes of the problem, updated the numbers on Monday (22).

In both counties, patients reported having a lot of itchiness and red “lumps” on the skin. The orientation for people who present symptoms is to look for a health unit.

In the capital of Pernambuco, the first cases were identified in five children in Córrego da Fortuna and Sítio dos Macacos, in the North Zone of Recife. The city has notified residents who have reported symptoms since October 1st.

Through a note, the Health Department of Recife explained that it expected an increase in notifications after the epidemiological alert issued on November 17, so that public and private health units immediately notify the Cievs, when attending a case suspect.

2 of 2 Seven people from the same house had the symptoms in the Guabiraba neighborhood, in the North Zone of Recife — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp Seven people from the same house had the symptoms in the Guabiraba neighborhood, in the North Zone of Recife — Photo: Reproduction/WhatsApp

In Camaragibe, the notifications took place after visits were carried out at Hospital Aristeu Chaves, the main emergency in the city. Until this Monday (22), patients seen at health posts had still been counted, according to the city.

In the city, the first cases of red spots and itching appeared on November 3 in the neighborhood of Ostracil. There are reports of the same symptoms in 15 neighborhoods, most of them in Bairro Novo, with six records; in addition to 12 cases in Jardim Primavera and 20 records in Tabatinga.

The city government informed that the city’s Health Surveillance collected water from the mains supply in the homes to carry out analyses, in addition to carrying out a case-by-case study of patients and conducting research to identify “possible insects or arthropods that are causing the complications”.

On Friday (19), the Center for Surveillance and Response to Emergencies in Public Health of the State Health Department issued a technical note on the outbreak. The guidance is that all services and health professionals notify, within 24 hours, the Cievs, when identifying cases of people with skin lesions and itching, with or without symptoms of diarrhea and fever, from October 1st.

This recommendation applies to the health services of the Primeira Regional, comprising the cities of Abreu e Lima, Araçoiaba, Cabo de Santo Agostinho, Camaragibe, Chã Grande, Chã de Alegria, Glória de Goitá, Fernando de Noronha, Igarassu, Ipojuca, Itamaracá, Itapissuma, Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Moreno, Olinda, Paulista, Pigeons, Recife, São Lourenço da Mata and Vitória de Santo Antão.