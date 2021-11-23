Outlaw, Allan do Santos calls Alexandre de Moraes a ‘psychopath’ – Politics

Blogger Allan dos Santos has been at large in the United States since October 21st (photo: Reproduction/Jovem Pan) Fugitive, pocket blogger Allan dos Santos again attacked Supreme Court (STF) minister Alexandre de Moraes. in interview Young Pan News, this Monday (22/11), Allan said that the minister was “a psychopath and a tyrant.”

“You have to trust judges. Which judges? Alexandre de Moraes? I don’t even trust the stick. He imposed a system of psychological terrorism. Where are the comedians, who don’t make jokes with Moraes anymore?”, he asked. “That censorship that no one is talking about. The guy hates me, wants me to go to hell? Beauty. He cannot, in his conscience, defend the closure of an organ because he does not like that organ”, he said.

Allan has been a fugitive in the United States since October 21, when Moraes, who is the rapporteur of the Fake News Inquiry at the STF, ordered his arrest. The arrest warrant is listed in Interpol.

According to the blogger, in the survey, nothing drawn. “He falls into Alexandre de Moraes’ lap, he decides. Moraes, today, a tyrant. He decides what he wants and has no one to turn to.”

Also according to Allan dos Santos, the Free Tue, the channel he owned, was censored and therefore ended its activities. “You have to get out of this psychopath’s hands.”

“Everything is in Moraes’ lap and he is enjoying it. Every psychopath likes to think he has power. He’s a tyrant out there doing what he wants and no minister can get over there and stop the guy. Now, psychopaths are afraid of public opinion.”

The fake news survey investigates the dissemination of false news and attacks on members of the Court, targeting the action of digital militias that act against democracy.