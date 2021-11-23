Outlaw, Allan dos Santos says Moraes is ‘psychopath’ – News

With an open arrest warrant, blogger Allan dos Santos returned to attack the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and minister Alexandre de Moraes this Monday (22). He gave an interview and said that the magistrate is a “psychopath” and a “tyrant”. Allan is in the United States and is the subject of a preventive arrest warrant issued by Moraes.

He is being investigated for carrying out attacks against the highest court in the country. “The actions of Alexandre de Moraes configure the actions of a psychopath and a tyrant”, declared the communicator, who revealed that he had created a new website to act on the internet, considering that the others he maintained were taken off the air as a result of decisions Justice, as well as its profile on social networks.

Allan claimed that his right to freedom of expression is being violated and that he is not being subjected to due process. “Alexandre de Moraes imposed a scenario of psychological terrorism. Where are the humorists who don’t make jokes like Alexandre anymore?”, he added.

“Alexandre de Moraes is a tyrant today. He decides what he wants and has no one to turn to,” he added. The interview was broadcast live on radio. Wanted to comment on the case, Minister Alexandre de Moraes and the Supreme Court informed that they will not comment.

However, information obtained by the R7 along with sources in the Supreme Court reveal that the magistrate has already been informed of the content of the statements, through advisors, who accompanied the transmission.