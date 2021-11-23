Outside of The Farm 2021, Valentina Francavilla is shocked by Dayane and reacts: “Shame”

Outside of The Farm 2021, Valentina Francavilla you’re seeing what you didn’t see during confinement. Mouse’s former stage assistant was shocked to see some lines from Dayane Mello.

During Hora do Faro, the famous woman, who was eliminated this week, almost cried while watching some scenes from the program.

Valentina, who appeared with an expression of surprise upon seeing what the model was talking about, was perplexed by the prejudiced comments made by Mello in the game.

“It’s very hard to say that I was manipulated, but looking back, I was. I’m in shock and ashamed of myself”, admitted Francavilla.

Famous found out it’s canceled

Eliminated with 15.38% of the votes, the influencer was also surprised to discover that it is cancelled. During the PlayPlus Decompression Booth, Valentina wanted to know from presenters Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa was canceled.

“I’m in shock. Did I leave hated?”, he asked. Honestly, the ex-peons joked and said that things are not looking very good for the artist out here.

Despite the answer, the famous one stated: “I’m not going to change my mind about anything I’ve done. I’m not going, guys. About Sol, nothing will change”.

In the chat, Lidi and Lucas also wanted to know the reason that ex-SBT denied he saw Dayane cutting Rico Melquiades’ coat.

“I said, ‘Is that coat yours?’ Oh, how fake. I don’t know, we get really crazy. I became very good friends with Day, I think I was covering up what she did”, admitted Valentina, about having backed off.

Then, she explained the reason for having acted that way in reality: “How was I supposed to get there and say: ‘Day did it’? I was on Day’s side, I couldn’t speak”.

The famous one with the green hair even talked about being manipulated by Mello. When watching some videos, she said: “Watching out here, I’m totally getting another view. Inside, I didn’t feel manipulated by Day”.