Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão, the refereeing and the probable squads

In a match valid for the 35th round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG face off this Tuesday (23), at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP.

Remember the trajectory of Palmeiras until the final of the Libertadores 2021

In the third position of Brasileirão with 58 points conquered, Verdão is coming off a 1-0 defeat by Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão. Galo, in turn, is the leader of the national competition with 74 points and, in the last round, beat Juventude 2-0 at Mineirão.

In preparation for the duel against Atlético-MG, Felipe Melo followed an individualized schedule of activities for pain in his right knee and worked both on the field and inside the center of excellence. Breno Lopes, preserved in the last round by pain in his right ankle, also performed activities on the lawn.



With a trip to Uruguay on Wednesday (24) for the Libertadores final, the Palmeiras coaching team should spare the holders and send an alternative team to the field to face the championship leader.

Coach Cuca will have important returns for the duel against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. Junior Alonso and Eduardo Vargas trained without limitations in preparation for the match. The athletes returned from their selections in Paraguay and Chile, respectively, complaining of pain.

Alonso underwent treatment after suffering a blow to his right knee and Vargas recovered from a sprained ankle.

Defender Réver, in the starting lineup against Juventude, in the last round, was substituted in the first half of the match, at 35 minutes, when he felt uncomfortable in his right thigh. The player underwent physiotherapy this Sunday (21) and will do some more tests on Monday (22), which could be embezzlement.

Timetable, transmission, arbitration, probable lineups: data from Palmeiras x Atlético-MG



Date: November 23, 2021, Tuesday;

Schedule: 9:30 pm (from Brasília);

Local: Allianz Parque, in São Paulo-SP

Referee: Anderson Daronco – FIFA/RS

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves – FIFA/RS and Michael Stanislau – RS

VAR: Jean Pierre Gonçalves Lima – RS, Lucio Beiersdorf Flor – RS and George Alves Feitoza – AL

Streaming:

– Rede Globo (Open TV)

– Premiere (pay-per-view for all of Brazil)

PALM TREES: Jailson; Marcos Rocha (Gabriel Menino), Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge (Victor Luis); Matheus Fernandes, Danilo Barbosa and Patrick de Paula; Breno Lopes (Gabriel Veron), Wesley and Deyverson (Willian). Technician: João Martins

Embezzlement: Felipe Melo (pain in the right knee);

suspended: Abel Ferreira (3rd yellow card);

hanging: Weverton, Luan, Rony, Gustavo Scarpa, Kuscevic, Deyverson, Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant);

come back from suspension: Nobody;

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso (Réver) and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan, and Zaracho; Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

Embezzlement: Nobody;

suspended: Nobody;

hanging: Hulk, Guga, Allan, Jair, Eduardo Sasha, Mariano and Cuca (technician);

come back from suspension: Nobody.

