Palmeiras x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

Verdão is coming off three straight defeats (Fluminense, São Paulo and Fortaleza) and should use the reserve team, as it prepares for the final dispute of the Libertadores, on Saturday, against Flamengo, in Montevideo. Before one of Atlético’s rivals for the Brazilian title, Abel Ferreira’s team strayed further and is now in third position with 58 points, 16 behind the leader, who has a game in hand.

Atlético-MG is each day closer to taking home the Brazilian Cup. But it won’t be this Tuesday, as Flamengo won this weekend. However, Galo is looking for victory at Allianz to have the possibility of winning the title in front of their fans, in the certainly crowded Mineirão, against Fluminense, on Sunday. The team led by Cuca is the leader, with 74 points, eight more than Flamengo. There are 15 in dispute for both.

+ See the complete Brasileirão table

1 out of 5 Sheet Palmeiras x Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Sheet Palmeiras x Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Streaming: the game will be broadcast by Premiere throughout Brazil, with narration by Milton Leite and comments by Fábio Júnior, Roque Júnior and Salvio Spinola.

+ Watch Palmeiras vs Atlético-MG on Premiere! The Black Friday Premiere is your chance to follow the final stretch of the Brasileirão 2021 for just 19.90/month. Check the conditions of the offer and subscribe here!

Real time: ge follows all bids, with exclusive videos (click here to follow).

PVC analyzes Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, for the 35th round of the Brasileirão

Palmeiras – technician: João Martins (auxiliary)

Without Abel Ferreira, suspended, Palmeiras plays their last game before the final of the Copa Libertadores. After scaling holders in the defeat to Fortaleza, Verdão should use a team more similar to the one they lost to São Paulo, with reserves. Felipe Melo, on a special schedule due to knee pain, did not participate in training with the group and will continue to be absent.

Probable lineup: Jailson; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Renan and Jorge; Patrick de Paula, Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes; Wesley, Gabriel Veron (Breno Lopes) and Deyverson (Willian).

Who is out: Felipe Melo (special schedule for knee pain) and Abel Ferreira (suspended).

Hanging: Kuscevic, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa, Ron, Deyverson, Vitor Castanheira (technical assistant) and João Martins (technical assistant).

3 out of 5 Palmeiras’ likely lineup for the game against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Palmeiras’ likely squad for the game against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Palmeiras

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

Obviously, Galo is going to the field with full force, since the final of the Copa do Brasil will only be after the Brazilian. The only change in relation to the team that faced Juventude will be the return of Alonso to the vacancy of Réver, who stayed in Belo Horizonte due to pain in his thigh. Nacho is available, but the trend is for the trio to stay up front – with Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa – who are living great times.

Probable lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa.

Who is out: Réver (medical department), Savarino, Nathan, Alan Franco and Hyoran (not traveling)

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga, Jair and Hulk

4 out of 5 Probable Atlético-MG to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge Probable Atlético-MG to face Palmeiras — Photo: ge

+ Read more news about Atlético-MG

5 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics