Paolla Oliveira remembers the first villain of her career

Paolla Oliveira, 39, remembered the first villain she played in her professional career. In the novel “Cama de Gato”, which arrives today at Globoplay, the actress played the character Veronica. According to her, the period was one of discoveries in her trajectory as an actress.

“I was discovering how I should adapt to the preparations, the new directions, the character and the important role, which was Veronica. I still remember the ‘tips’ that the directors, Amora and Ricardo, gave me to follow Veronica’s path , but without ‘finding the character,'” she said.

The actress stated that these were situations that she leads to today for the roles in which she acts. “Because even if he is well accepted by the public, it is necessary to refresh his studies and understand how people see the character. For me, this is what keeps the soap opera, the story and the character alive”, explained Paolla.

The actress recalled that the 6 pm soap opera was right after her participation in Dança dos Famosos 6, which the actress won alongside professor Átila Amaral.

Cat bed was wonderful! After having participated in the Dance of the Famous and paraded at Carnival, I received a gift from Veronica, my first villain. It was my third soap opera, I was a newcomer. It was a wonderful partner, as I had the opportunity to act opposite Carmo Dalla Vecchi, Camila Pitanga and Marcos Palmeira, in addition to being directed by Amora Mautner and Ricardo Waddington.

Because it was her first role as a villain and for the interaction with the actors in the plot, the actress said that the production has a special place in her career.

“Absolutely. It was my first villain, third soap opera, the beginning of my career in a very special year for me and a director/cast with people I admire a lot,” he explained.

According to her, every step is important and the soap opera was very special. “It has a big place in my career, my walk and my experience with all these amazing professionals,” he said.

About the character, Paolla said that Veronica was an unscrupulous villain, just the way the public likes it.

“It was my first taste of playing a character so different, so elaborate, so theI think everyone will like it a lot, as well as I will like to see it again”, celebrated Paolla when she learned of her debut on Globoplay.

Plot of “Cat’s Bed”

Set in Rio de Janeiro, “Cama de Gato”, a soap opera shown by TV Globo between 2009 and 2010, arrives today at Globoplay as part of the project to rescue classics from the dramaturgy, and revolves around Gustavo Brandão (Marcos Palmeira), a boy dedicated to studies and work who ends up becoming a successful businessman.

In the plot, the financial rise leaves Gustavo ambitious, selfish and arrogant, becoming feared by his employees and distant from his friends and family. Married to the spoiled Veronica, played by Paolla, Gustavo, on losing all his heritage, discovers the sincere love of the cleaning lady Rose (Camila Pitanga). It is with Rose that he rediscovers his values ​​and his happiness.

Written by Thelma Guedes, Duca Rachid, Júlio Fischer, Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of João Brandão, the novel ‘Cama de Gato’ is directed by Ricardo Waddington and general director by Amora Mautner.