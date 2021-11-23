Paulo Gustavo receives a statue in Niterói on the city’s anniversary

(updated at 6:25 pm)

Paulo Gustavo was one of the greatest comedians in Brazil, having been successful with several comedy projects on television and cinema, such as the program “Vai que Cola” on Multishow and the franchise “Minha Mãe é Uma Peça”.

Because of this, his death at the beginning of May this year due to complications from covid-19 left the entire country in mourning, especially Niterói, the city where the artist was born.

This Monday, November 22, the city is celebrating its anniversary and completing 448 years of existence, and to commemorate, it installed a statue in honor of the comedian.

In addition to a statue of Paulo Gustavo himself, his greatest character, Dona Herminia, also got one, both objects being 1.82 meters tall, that is, in real size. The inauguration took place from 4 pm.

TRIBUTE TO THE SIX MONTHS OF DEATH

Tamara Bretas, sister of dermatologist Thales Bretas, made a publication in honor of humorist Paulo Gustavo on the morning of November 5th, six months after the early departure of the actor’s death.

“Today it’s been six months and I still can’t believe it. Or accept. I don’t really know what verb my feeling is. I haven’t said much about everything that’s happened so far. It’s just that just thinking about it hurts me so much. A multiple pain: for the lack you make me, for the loss of my brother, my nephews. For Aunt Déa, for Juju. Uncle Julius. For Brazil. I also lost a brother, saw my parents lose a child. It’s a pain that doesn’t fit in the chest, it’s the biggest pain in the world. Losing PG is a layered pain,” she began.

“And so far away, I couldn’t offer a hug, cry together, hold my brother’s hand. Nothing hurt more than watching my family’s pain helplessly. From a distance I followed each day, each improvement, each worsening. And he prayed so much, and cried so much. And I still pray, and I still cry. And it’s been 6 months. I couldn’t say goodbye. I still haven’t hugged my brother. That night I dreamed of PG. A good dream. Oh, what a miss you are here,” she continued.

“These were the last pictures I took of him, when we were living the most joyful moment in the family: the arrival of Gael and Romeu. Whenever I get sad, I look for so many happy memories in my photo gallery that I keep from him. I have few photos. I avoided pointing any camera at PG, I thought he should be fed up with so much pictures, so much harassment. But I have so many memories,” she continued.

“The last time I spoke to him, I told him not to be afraid. And I told him that his nephew was a boy I was waiting for. He was so excited to be an uncle. That same day, he was intubated, and he never replied to my last message. Oh man, you’re sorely missed”, concluded Thales Bretas’ sister.

