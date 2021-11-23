Paulo Paixão resigns and leaves Inter after leaked audio

Paulo Paixão resigned and is no longer the head of Inter’s physical preparation. THE information revealed by the Correio do Povo columnist, Hiltor Mombach, was officially confirmed by the colorado club in an official statement on Monday night.

“Sport Club Internacional announces that the Physical Preparation Coordinator Paulo Paixão has resigned from the position. The professional sought out the executive director Paulo Bracks and claimed that he no longer had the environment to continue at the Club”, says an excerpt.

“Paixão regrets the episode of the release of a private audio and apologizes to the group of players and to Internacional. The Club thanks you for your services and wishes you luck following your career”, he concludes.

Paulo Passion manifests himself

In a video released by Inter, Paulo Paixão admitted the veracity of the audio and apologized to the players, managers and fans. He guaranteed that he will follow in his support for colorado so that a place in the next Libertadores can be won.

“In all this time in my profession, this has never happened to me. If I was wrong, I have to understand that I was wrong. Now I’ll be cheering. The work is being done inside the locker room. I’ll be at home fervently rooting for this club to reach its people. goals,” he stressed. “Inter is great, Inter is world champion,” he concluded.

the episode

The decision for dismissal takes place after a private audio of the professional leaks. In it, the physical trainer directs criticism to the group of players. According to Mombach, the situation damaged the atmosphere in the locker room and Paixão handed over the position to President Alessandro Barcellos.

In the leaked statement, the professional made comparisons between the bench options of coach Diego Aguirre and Renato Portaluppi, at Flamengo. “Lots of boys in the bank,” he lamented. In addition, he suggested exchanges to change the environment within the club. Paixao would have said that Inter should trade players like Patrick, Dourado and Cuesta in the form of an “exchange”. The harshest criticism was made to midfielder Boschillia, who was classified as “deceptive”.

A multi-champion in football, Paixão arrived at Inter with Diego Aguirre’s coaching staff in the middle of this season. The intention was that he would command the physical preparation and help his Uruguayan teammates with the super demanding season of Brazilian football.





