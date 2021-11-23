Paysandu could earn nearly R$ 1 million if Goiás beat Guarani today in Série B | Soccer

Remo fans are looking forward to the game between CRB-AL x Vitória-BA, but Serie B also has a game that interests Paysandu fans a lot. The confrontation between Guarani-SP and Goiás, which takes place today, at 8 pm, in Campinas (SP), can guarantee Papão an important amount of money.

The duel between alviverde from Campinas and alviverde from Goiânia (GO) is decisive for both teams. The two clubs are fighting for access to Serie A and are glued to the table, with only two points separating Goiás, which is fourth, from Guarani, which is seventh. But if the Goiás club wins, Papão will receive R$900,000 from Goiás itself.

The amount is part of the agreement between Paysandu and Goiás, for the loan of striker Nicolas, who left Papão in July, after constant attacks by the Esmeraldino club. Nicolas has a contract with Paysandu until the end of 2022, however, with a fine of R$5 million. As Paysandu owed Nicolas salaries, awards and thirteenth, a financial compensation was made for him to leave Curuzu.









Goiás paid Nicolas Paysandu’s debt in the amount of R$200 thousand, gave the club from Pará another R$200 thousand for the loan, in addition to having assumed the athlete’s salaries in Series B. In addition, the agreement between Papão and the Esmeraldino club provides for the payment of R$900,000 to Papão, in case Goiás obtains access to the Series A. For this to happen, a triumph of Goiás against Guarani-SP is enough for Papão to guarantee this “ballad”.

Nicolas, 32 years old, played 26 times for Goiás in this Series B, scored five goals and gave two assists. For Paysandu, Nicolas is still the club’s top scorer this season with six goals scored.