PEC dos Precatórios releases R$ 106 billion, with no room for readjustment of civil servants

the government of Jair Bolsonaro raised its range projection of PEC of Precatório and already foresees a space of 106.1 billion reais in the 2022 Budget. The previous expectation, which guided the approval of the proposal by the Chamber of Deputies, was 91.6 billion.

The new value was informed by the Special Secretary for the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, who participated in a session in the Senate about the proposal. The correction in the projection is due to accumulated inflation and the expectation that the index will accelerate further until December.

Of the total funds released, 51.1 billion should be used to pay for the 400 reais in Brazil Aid, a program that throws a shovel of lime at Bolsa Família. With falling popularity and bubbling economic crisis, Bolsonaro sees in Auxílio Brasil the possibility of burying the most successful cash transfer program in the history of Brazil and of being reborn in the voting intention polls.

Mandatory expenses, including pensions, pensions and minimum investments in Health and Education, should capture 48.6 billion reais in the space that the government hopes to open up with the PEC. Thus, in the accounts of the Ministry of Economy, 1.1 billion reais will be left, an insufficient amount for expenses such as readjustments for federal civil servants and the promised assistance to truck drivers.

Last week, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), contradicted Bolsonaro on the use of the PEC dos Precatório to pay for the increase of civil servants.

“I didn’t see this space, I don’t know this space. The numbers presented by the Economy to the Chamber did not foresee this increase”, stated Lira at a press conference. “I think that cost portfolio that was widely publicized to the press can be honored, so that we can have the reliability of what was agreed in the plenary discussions and be maintained in the PEC vote.”

On November 16, Bolsonaro declared in Manama, Bahrain, that the government will readjust the salaries of all federal civil servants next year, if the Senate approves the PEC on Precatório.

“Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. To all federal employees, without exception”, said the former captain. In the Senate, the PEC is reported by the government leader, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).

The exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors, extended by the National Congress for two years, will receive 5.3 billion reais from the resources released by the PEC.

The account of 106.1 billion reais released closes as follows:

62.2 billion with a change in the spending ceiling;

and 43.9 billion with the installment of court orders

The PEC was initially designed to establish a ceiling for the payment of court orders, judicial debts that the government is obliged to pay. The wording has gained over time, however, significant changes, such as the one that changes the formula for calculating the infamous spending ceiling – instead of expenses being corrected for inflation from July to June, they will be updated by inflation from January to December.