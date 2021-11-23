PEC impasse threatens to delay approval of the 2022 Budget – Economy

BRASILIA and SÃO PAULO – The need to approve the PEC of court orders to free up extra space for the expenses of the Brazil Aid and with other benefits in 2022 may delay the vote of the Budget next year, admitted the Federal Budget secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Ariosto Culau. In this scenario, there would be a repetition of what was seen at the beginning of this year, when the government started the year without Congress having approved the revenue and expenditure appropriations.

The PEC, currently pending in the Federal Senate, changes the calculation rule for the spending ceiling, which limits the advance of expenses to inflation, and creates a sub-limit for the precatório account, the government’s judicial debts. Voting on the proposal should take place on November 30 in the Senate plenary, but a series of negotiations on the content of the text is still ongoing.

“Our expectation is, until early December, no later than December 10, (that) we can have the conditions for approval of the PEC to send a modifying message (of the Budget) changing the data. Of course, Congress will hardly have time to process this”, he acknowledged. “I think the time for approval is very short.”

According to Culau, the government needs “adequate legal security” to send the message to modify the Budget, incorporating the additional space that the PEC will provide in the spending ceiling. This space was revalued by the government and is at R$ 106.1 billion. In order to have this security, the PEC needs to be approved.

Even with the delay in the 2022 Budget, the secretary assured that the government has the necessary mechanisms for the provisional execution of obligatory expenses and costs for the functioning of the public machine. In an election year, the 2022 LDO also allows for the provisional execution of some investments and works for the conservation and restoration of highways. “We understand that there will be no major damage to the 2022 Budget,” said Culau.

Despite the risk of delay, the secretary assured that the team is in frequent contact with the general rapporteur for the Budget, deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), to “monitor the times and movements of the budget proposal in Congress”.

readjustment

The amending message to be sent by the Ministry of Economy is necessary for Congress to incorporate into the Budget the new estimates for the spending ceiling and, consequently, the new space for expenses. Of the BRL 106.1 billion that will open, only BRL 56.4 billion are “free allocation”. It is from this amount that the R$ 51.1 billion will come to expand Brazil Aid and the money to extend the exemption from the payroll of labor-intensive companies.

The remaining space, estimated at BRL 1.1 billion, is insufficient to pay for the president’s promises Jair Bolsonaro, as diesel aid to truck drivers (R$ 4 billion) or adjustment to civil servants (R$ 15 billion for a 5% increase).

The Special Secretary of Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said that the eventual allocation of resources to other actions will be a political decision of the National Congress, as long as there is a cut in other expenses, including discretionary ones (which are not mandatory). However, he stressed that the Economy has no estimate for readjustment to servers because “nothing officially arrived”.