Pedro is related to Grêmio x Flamengo – Flamengo

Center forward underwent knee surgery and, from then on, it will be the first time he has been available to Renato Gaúcho

Flamengo enters the field soon, to face Grêmio, for the Brazilian Championship. The team from Rio de Janeiro will spare the holders and, therefore, must go into the duel with a team full of reserves. However, there is a positive news: Pedro was related to the match.

In late October, Pedro operated on his right knee and left Flamengo out ever since. Rubro-Negro, however, managed to recover the athlete in time for the final of the Libertadores da América, on Saturday (27), against Palmeiras. Proof of this is that the attacker is available to Renato Gaúcho for the clash with Grêmio.

Flamengo shirts, accessories and much more: buy and win gifts at Mengão’s best online store!

The center forward has even published the image of the match: “God bless us“, wrote Pedro on his social networks, with a photo announcing the duel in front of Grêmio, at Arena do Tricolor. With that, the athlete is again related to a game after 34 days.

Athletico-PR 2×2 Flamengo, at Arena da Baixada, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, was the last game in which Pedro played. He even entered the second stage of that match and scored the crimson-negro tie, with a penalty. It is not known, however, if the center forward will start playing or on the bench against Grêmio, soon. This match will start at 21:00 (GMT) on Tuesday (23), valid for the delayed duel of the second round of Brasileirão.