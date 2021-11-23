Pelotas City Hall

At immunizations Against the Covid-19 will continue this week in pellets. People who, for some reason, have not yet received the first, second or third dose, should seek protection in any Basic Health Units (UBSs), from Monday to Friday, except at the Sentinela units (UBSs Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro), which deal with flu-like illnesses. Other application sites are the Shopping Pelotas it’s the Municipal Laboratory.

According to information from the Municipal Health Department (SMS), health professionals with registration in the Class Council and support services with evidence must go to Shopping Pelotas, Municipal Laboratory or, on Saturdays, at Escola Pedro Osório for the third dose.

See how the schedule is

1st dose

The immunizing agent available at the time and place will be used.

– From Monday to Friday

* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro)

* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm

* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm

– On Saturdays

* At Coronel Pedro Osório School – from 10 am to 3 pm

2nd dose

– From Monday to Friday

* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – Astrazeneca and Pfizer – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro

* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm – Astrazeneca and Pfizer

* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Astrazeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac

* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm – Astrazeneca and Pfizer

– On Saturdays

* Coronel Pedro Osório State School – 10 am to 3 pm – Pfizer and Astrazeneca

3rd dose

For seniors aged 60 years and over, who have completed five months of the second dose, and for those who have been immunosuppressed with the second dose or single dose for at least 28 days, with the standard certificate available on the City Hall website. The vaccine used will be that of Pfizer.

– Monday to Friday

* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro).

* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm

* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm

– Thursday (11/18)

* Drive-thru, at the Centro de Eventos – entrance on Avenida Pinheiro Machado.

– Saturday

* Coronel Pedro Osório State School – from 10 am to 3 pm

Registered Health Care Professionals and Support Area Health Care Professionals.

– Monday to Friday

* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm

Vaccination for travelers

The Municipality of Pelotas, based on Technical Report No. 12 of the State Health Secretariat and Technical Note No. 55 of the Ministry of Health, anticipated the application of the second or third dose of vaccines available for people traveling abroad, on business or study, with due evidence. The Municipal Laboratory and Shopping Pelotas are the preferred places to be sought by travelers to carry out the application.

Check the addresses of vaccination points

Events Center – entrance on Avenida Pinheiro Machado, 3.390

Coronel Pedro Osório School – General Osório street, 818 – Downtown

Municipal Laboratory – Rua Lobo da Costa, 1,774 – Downtown

Shopping Pelotas – Avenida Ferreira Viana, 1526 – Areal

UBS Arco-Íris – Avenida Pery Ribas, 523 – Três Vendas

UBS Areal I – Apolinário street in Porto Alegre, 290 – Areal

UBS Areal Fundos – Avenida Domingos José de Almeida, 4265 – Areal

Barro Duro UBS – Aratiba Square, 12 – Laranjal

UBS Bom Jesus – Avenida Itália, 350 – Areal

UBS Caic – Avenida Leopoldo Brod, 3220 – Pestano

UBS Cascata – Cascatinha 1 road, s/n – 5th district

UBS Cerrito Alegre – Cerrito Alegre road, s/n – 3rd district

UBS Cohab Guabiroba – Rua Doutor Arnaldo da Silva Ferreira, 352 – Frigate

UBAI Lindoia – Avenida Ernani Osmar Blaas, 344 – Três Vendas

UBS Cohab Pestano – Avenida Leopoldo Brod, 2297 – Pestano

UBS Cohab Fragata – Rua Paulo Simões Lopes, 230

UBS Colonia Maciel – access Colonia Maciel, s/n – 8th district

UBS Colonia Osório – 4th district

UBS Colonia Triunfo – Colonia Triunfo, s/n – 8th district

UBS Colonia Z-3 – Rafael Brusque street, 147 – Laranjal

UBS Corrientes – BR-116

UBS Cordeiro de Farias – 5th district

UBS CSU Areal – Rua Guararapes, 50 A – Areal

UBS Dom Pedro 1 – Rua Ulisses Batinga, 749 – Frigate

UBS Dunas – Ulysses Silveira Guimarães avenue (Avenue Um), s/n – Areal

UBS Fátima – Baldomero Trápaga street, 480 – São Gonçalo

UBS Fraget – Rua Três, 81 – Vila Real/Fragata

UBS Getúlio Vargas – Rua Sete, 184 – Getúlio Vargas

UBS Grupelli – 7th district

UBS Jardim de Allah – Avenida Fernando Osório, 7,430 – Downtown

UBS Laranjal – Rua São Borja, 683 – Laranjal

UBS Leocádia – Rua David Canabarro, 890 – Areal

UBS Monte Bonito – 9th district

UBS Navegantes – Rua Dona Darcy Vargas, 212 – Porto

UBS Obelisco – Rua Doutor Francisco Ribeiro Silva, 505 – Areal

UBS Osório (Allotment) – Rua Barão de Mauá, 217

UBS Quarries – 9th district

UBS Posto Branco (Vila Princesa annex) – Old Porto Alegre road, Granja Retiro, s/n

UBS Porto/Puericultura – rua Doutor João Pessoa, 240 – Centro

UBS Py Crespo – 1291 Marquês de Olinda street – Três Vendas

UBS Sanga Funda – Avenida Engenheiro Ildefonso Simões Lopes, 5.025 – Três Vendas

UBS Sansca/Vila Castilho – rua Doutor Amarante, 919 – Centro

UBS Santa Silvana – Colonia Santa Silvana, s/n – 6th district

UBS Santa Terezinha – São Miguel street, 5 – Três Vendas

UBS Simões Lopes – Avenida Viscondessa da Graça, 107 – Downtown

UBS Sítio Floresta – Rua Ignácio Teixeira Machado, 299 – Sítio Floresta

UBS União de Bairros – Rua 1, s/n – Allotment of Municipalities

UBS Vila Municipal – Rua Luciano Galleti, 600 – Três Vendas

UBS Vila Nova – 7th district – Vila Nova

UBS Vila Princesa – Rua Quatro, 3.205 – Três Vendas

Virgílio Costa UBS – 1291 Epitácio Pessoa street – Frigate

Anyone who chooses to be vaccinated at Shopping Pelotas will be exempt from paying the parking fee. The gratuity will be granted to those who present the vaccination card. In addition, whoever attends for the vaccination and purchases a ticket to the cinema, for that date, will receive another ticket at no cost.

Required documentation

For 1st and 2nd dose:

– proof of address;

– identity document;

– SUS or CPF card; and

– Vaccination Card to prove the first dose (for those who will receive the second).

for 3rd dose

Seniors aged 60 and over:

– identity document; and,

– proof of vaccination to prove the two doses or the complete vaccination schedule, with a five-month interval since the last application.

Immunosuppressed:

– identity document;

– Vaccination Card; and

– new standard certificate, made by the City Hall, which is available on the coronavirus website.

Health professionals:

* Group 1 – Professionals registered with the Class Council:

– identity document with CPF;

– Council portfolio; and

– Vaccination Card to prove that you received the second dose at least five months ago.

* Group 2 – Support area professionals:

– identity document with CPF;

– proof that you received the second dose of the vaccine at least five months ago; and

– proof of work in Health services and/or declaration of employment in healthcare activities with patient care – template available on the coronavirus website, in the Professional Health Declarations tab. Professionals who do not have proof of employment relationship, evidently , working in a Health service, must, obligatorily, carry the declaration signed by their contracting party.