Pelotas City Hall

At immunizations Against the Covid-19 will continue this week in pellets. People who, for some reason, have not yet received the first, second or third dose, should seek protection in any Basic Health Units (UBSs), from Monday to Friday, except at the Sentinela units (UBSs Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro), which deal with flu-like illnesses. Other application sites are the Shopping Pelotas it’s the Municipal Laboratory.
According to information from the Municipal Health Department (SMS), health professionals with registration in the Class Council and support services with evidence must go to Shopping Pelotas, Municipal Laboratory or, on Saturdays, at Escola Pedro Osório for the third dose.
See how the schedule is
1st dose
The immunizing agent available at the time and place will be used.
– From Monday to Friday
* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro)
* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm
* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm
* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm
– On Saturdays
* At Coronel Pedro Osório School – from 10 am to 3 pm
2nd dose
– From Monday to Friday
* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – Astrazeneca and Pfizer – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro
* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm – Astrazeneca and Pfizer
* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm – Astrazeneca, Pfizer and CoronaVac
* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm – Astrazeneca and Pfizer
– On Saturdays
* Coronel Pedro Osório State School – 10 am to 3 pm – Pfizer and Astrazeneca
3rd dose
For seniors aged 60 years and over, who have completed five months of the second dose, and for those who have been immunosuppressed with the second dose or single dose for at least 28 days, with the standard certificate available on the City Hall website. The vaccine used will be that of Pfizer.
– Monday to Friday
* In all Basic Health Units (UBSs) – from 8:30 am to 11 am – except the sentinel units (Salgado Filho, PAM Fragata and CSU Cruzeiro).
* At UBSs Fraget, Lindoia and Porto – from 8:30 am to 3 pm
* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm
* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm
– Thursday (11/18)
* Drive-thru, at the Centro de Eventos – entrance on Avenida Pinheiro Machado.
– Saturday
* Coronel Pedro Osório State School – from 10 am to 3 pm
Registered Health Care Professionals and Support Area Health Care Professionals.
– Monday to Friday
* At the Municipal Laboratory – from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm
* At Shopping Pelotas, store 40, from 5 pm to 9 pm
Vaccination for travelers
The Municipality of Pelotas, based on Technical Report No. 12 of the State Health Secretariat and Technical Note No. 55 of the Ministry of Health, anticipated the application of the second or third dose of vaccines available for people traveling abroad, on business or study, with due evidence. The Municipal Laboratory and Shopping Pelotas are the preferred places to be sought by travelers to carry out the application.
Check the addresses of vaccination points
Events Center – entrance on Avenida Pinheiro Machado, 3.390
Coronel Pedro Osório School – General Osório street, 818 – Downtown
Municipal Laboratory – Rua Lobo da Costa, 1,774 – Downtown
Shopping Pelotas – Avenida Ferreira Viana, 1526 – Areal
UBS Arco-Íris – Avenida Pery Ribas, 523 – Três Vendas
UBS Areal I – Apolinário street in Porto Alegre, 290 – Areal
UBS Areal Fundos – Avenida Domingos José de Almeida, 4265 – Areal
Barro Duro UBS – Aratiba Square, 12 – Laranjal
UBS Bom Jesus – Avenida Itália, 350 – Areal
UBS Caic – Avenida Leopoldo Brod, 3220 – Pestano
UBS Cascata – Cascatinha 1 road, s/n – 5th district
UBS Cerrito Alegre – Cerrito Alegre road, s/n – 3rd district
UBS Cohab Guabiroba – Rua Doutor Arnaldo da Silva Ferreira, 352 – Frigate
UBAI Lindoia – Avenida Ernani Osmar Blaas, 344 – Três Vendas
UBS Cohab Pestano – Avenida Leopoldo Brod, 2297 – Pestano
UBS Cohab Fragata – Rua Paulo Simões Lopes, 230
UBS Colonia Maciel – access Colonia Maciel, s/n – 8th district
UBS Colonia Osório – 4th district
UBS Colonia Triunfo – Colonia Triunfo, s/n – 8th district
UBS Colonia Z-3 – Rafael Brusque street, 147 – Laranjal
UBS Corrientes – BR-116
UBS Cordeiro de Farias – 5th district
UBS CSU Areal – Rua Guararapes, 50 A – Areal
UBS Dom Pedro 1 – Rua Ulisses Batinga, 749 – Frigate
UBS Dunas – Ulysses Silveira Guimarães avenue (Avenue Um), s/n – Areal
UBS Fátima – Baldomero Trápaga street, 480 – São Gonçalo
UBS Fraget – Rua Três, 81 – Vila Real/Fragata
UBS Getúlio Vargas – Rua Sete, 184 – Getúlio Vargas
UBS Grupelli – 7th district
UBS Jardim de Allah – Avenida Fernando Osório, 7,430 – Downtown
UBS Laranjal – Rua São Borja, 683 – Laranjal
UBS Leocádia – Rua David Canabarro, 890 – Areal
UBS Monte Bonito – 9th district
UBS Navegantes – Rua Dona Darcy Vargas, 212 – Porto
UBS Obelisco – Rua Doutor Francisco Ribeiro Silva, 505 – Areal
UBS Osório (Allotment) – Rua Barão de Mauá, 217
UBS Quarries – 9th district
UBS Posto Branco (Vila Princesa annex) – Old Porto Alegre road, Granja Retiro, s/n
UBS Porto/Puericultura – rua Doutor João Pessoa, 240 – Centro
UBS Py Crespo – 1291 Marquês de Olinda street – Três Vendas
UBS Sanga Funda – Avenida Engenheiro Ildefonso Simões Lopes, 5.025 – Três Vendas
UBS Sansca/Vila Castilho – rua Doutor Amarante, 919 – Centro
UBS Santa Silvana – Colonia Santa Silvana, s/n – 6th district
UBS Santa Terezinha – São Miguel street, 5 – Três Vendas
UBS Simões Lopes – Avenida Viscondessa da Graça, 107 – Downtown
UBS Sítio Floresta – Rua Ignácio Teixeira Machado, 299 – Sítio Floresta
UBS União de Bairros – Rua 1, s/n – Allotment of Municipalities
UBS Vila Municipal – Rua Luciano Galleti, 600 – Três Vendas
UBS Vila Nova – 7th district – Vila Nova
UBS Vila Princesa – Rua Quatro, 3.205 – Três Vendas
Virgílio Costa UBS – 1291 Epitácio Pessoa street – Frigate
Anyone who chooses to be vaccinated at Shopping Pelotas will be exempt from paying the parking fee. The gratuity will be granted to those who present the vaccination card. In addition, whoever attends for the vaccination and purchases a ticket to the cinema, for that date, will receive another ticket at no cost.
Required documentation
For 1st and 2nd dose:
– proof of address;
– identity document;
– SUS or CPF card; and
– Vaccination Card to prove the first dose (for those who will receive the second).
for 3rd dose
Seniors aged 60 and over:
– identity document; and,
– proof of vaccination to prove the two doses or the complete vaccination schedule, with a five-month interval since the last application.
Immunosuppressed:
– identity document;
– Vaccination Card; and
– new standard certificate, made by the City Hall, which is available on the coronavirus website.
Health professionals:
* Group 1 – Professionals registered with the Class Council:
– identity document with CPF;
– Council portfolio; and
– Vaccination Card to prove that you received the second dose at least five months ago.
* Group 2 – Support area professionals:
– identity document with CPF;
– proof that you received the second dose of the vaccine at least five months ago; and
– proof of work in Health services and/or declaration of employment in healthcare activities with patient care – template available on the coronavirus website, in the Professional Health Declarations tab. Professionals who do not have proof of employment relationship, evidently , working in a Health service, must, obligatorily, carry the declaration signed by their contracting party.