Petrobras President says that not all fuel adjustments have to do with the state-owned

BRASILIA — The president of Petrobras, Joaquim Silva e Luna, denied this Tuesday that the state-owned company is to blame for the increase in gasoline. According to him, the company made 15 adjustments in 2021, but 38 reflexes to the consumer were accounted for. He highlighted that the company practices market price
— Not all adjustments that appear at the fuel pump have to do with Petrobras — said Silva and Lulla, in a public hearing at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE). — The rise in fuel prices does not correspond to Petrobras and is being placed on her account.
The president of Petrobras presented a table showing that, in the formation of prices, Petrobras got a share of R$ 0.99, but at the pump the value reached R$ 2.24 more to consumers. Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), according to him, considered only adjustments of more than one cent.
According to the ANP, the average value of a liter of gasoline in the country rose from R$ 6.753 to R$ 6.752 in the last two weeks. In the year, the advance of the average price reaches 50%.
Also according to the president of the state-owned company, the gasoline produced by the company represents 40% of the consumption of light vehicles. He criticized the proposal to create a tax on crude oil exports.
— A possible tax for the export of crude oil could bring legal uncertainty and discourage investments in Brazil. New investments and those that are currently being made,” said the general, who also won the support of the government leader in the Senate, Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE).
— Every movement to interfere in a competitive free market ends up bringing distortions. This has not been neutral in the past – said Bezerra, speaking against the proposal.
Senate Committee Reaction
At the hearing, the president of Petrobras said that the state-owned company did not readjust the LPG, the cooking gas, for 92 days, 85 days without changing the price of diesel and 56 that of gasoline. The statement generated a reaction from senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).
— The Brazilian worker’s salary does not change in 90 days, as the price of fuel changes today, almost daily. It’s because it speaks as an emphasis, as if it were something supernatural. Ninety days is a joke, as if he were doing Brazilians a great favor,” said Aziz.
For the period between the 14th and 20th of November, the average diesel price remained stable, at R$5.356 per liter. In the year, the increase reaches 48.5%.
In LPG, cylinder gas also had a slight decrease, from R$ 102.52 to R$ 102.27. Since January, the increase is 37.1%.
At the hearing, Luna e Silva argued that the state-owned company is not a monopoly.
— Petrobras has to act as a private company, it has to practice market prices. The artificial application of public policies can only take place through a previous contract with the controlling shareholder… In case it happens, Petrobras has to be compensated – explained the president, noting that this occurred in the government of Michel Temer.
The president of Petrobras also told the senators that “Brazil is too big to be dependent on a single company”.
The executive secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Marcelo Guaranys, defended the opening of the market so that “more companies have the capacity to extract oil from the country’s soil, distribute and refine” the product. He stated that the increase in fuels is a worldwide phenomenon.
— We have refineries, we have capacity, but we need more. We are not self-sufficient in refining. We need to increase this capacity, today a company is only very difficult – said Guaranys, noting that the intention of Petrobras and the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) is to give up refining.
