Petrobras updates on Braskem sale, Banco Inter formalizes purchase in the US and more news

SÃO PAULO – The corporate news this Tuesday (23) highlights that Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) says that there is no definition on the sale of participation in Braskem (BRKM5).

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed that the special resources of Litel’s indemnity action, which gathers the participation of pension funds in Vale (VALE3), will go to the STJ.

Meanwhile, Banco Inter (BIDI11) formalized the acquisition of Pronto Money Transfer, a financial technology company based in the US.

Check out the highlights:

Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) reinforces that there is no definition on the sale of participation in Braskem (BRKM5). The positioning took place in response to the news that a tripartite negotiation between Odebrecht and its partner Petrobras with Odebrecht creditor banks for the sale of a share of PN shares in the petrochemical company would be underway.

The state company also confirmed for Thursday (26) the presentation of the Strategic Plan 2022-2026. Today, its president, Joaquim Luna e Silva, participates in a congressional hearing.

Bradespar (BRAP4)

Bradespar (BRAP4) informed that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro admitted special appeals from Litel’s indemnity action, which gathers the holdings of pension funds in Vale (VALE3). Thus, the appeals will go to the Superior Court of Justice (STJ).

Litel seeks damages of R$ 1.41 billion, referring to the Call Citibank litigation.

Interbank (BIDI11)

Banco Inter (BIDI11) formalized the acquisition of Pronto Money Transfer, a financial technology company headquartered in the US, with subsidiaries in Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom.

The operation is part of Inter’s strategy of starting its service provision activities in the United States, in an inorganic way, expanding the offer of financial and non-financial products.

Qualicorp (QUAL3)

Qualicorp (QUAL3) announced this Tuesday (23) that it has entered into a commercial partnership with the Orthopride group, a network of clinics dedicated to orthodontics and dental esthetics in Brazil.

As a first step in the partnership, Qualicorp will install kiosks inside Orthopride stores to market its products and provide customer service to the franchise network, within the concept store-in-store.

The pilot project will start at six Orthopride stores located in Greater Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte. Thus, Qualicorp initially offers health plans to those who provide orthodontic and esthetic care, and reinforces its strategy of transforming itself into a multichannel platform.

Orthopride is present in 16 states with 180 units and serving more than 250 thousand people.

Vale (VALE3) informed about the resignation of the member of the Board of Directors José Maurício Pereira Coelho.

The mining company also clarified that the council will meet in the next few days to assess the appointment of a replacement.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

Grupo Mateus (GMAT3) opened 4 Eletro stores in October, in Maranhão and Piauí.

In Maranhão, the cities of Tutóia and Zé Doca received their first Eletro operations. The capital São Luís also has a new Electro unit.

In Piauí, the city of União received its first store of the Group.

Dommo Energy (DMMO3)

Dommo Energia (DMMO3) informed a capital increase, in the total amount of R$ 139.7 million, with the issue of 199,591,999 new common shares.

Saraiva Livreiros (SLED4), under judicial reorganization, approved the reverse split of common and preferred shares issued by the company, both in the proportion of 35 to 1, with no change in the capital stock.

Yesterday (22) B3 (B3SA3) began offering fixed-income index fund shares (ETFs) loan service.

According to the Exchange, the objective is to expand and facilitate the performance of strategies by investors, encourage product trading and, consequently, provide greater liquidity to the secondary market.

MRS ([ativo=MRSA3])

The new concession contract for the railway managed by MRS Logística foresees investments of R$9.7 billion and 280 railway works, in 51 municipalities, according to a report by Valor.

Aliansce Soane (ALSO3)

The manager Alaska increased its exposure in the Aliansce Sonae shopping center network (ALSO3). The funds managed by it now hold 13.729 million shares, equivalent to 5.15% of the total.

