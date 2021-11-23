Pfizer claims its anti-covid vaccine is 100% effective in adolescents after 4 months – 11/22/2021

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine remains “100%” effective in 12- to 15-year-olds more than four months after the second dose, the company reported on Monday (22).

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine currently has an emergency use authorization for teenagers, which has been in effect since May in the United States.

The companies released updated information about their clinical trial on Monday, based on more than 2,200 children ages 12 to 15.

Participants were evaluated for at least four months after the second injection: among adolescents who received the placebo, there were 30 cases of covid-19 and none in the vaccinated group. In other words, it was 100% effective against symptomatic cases of the disease.

The data was collected between November 2020 and September 2021, Pfizer said in its statement.

Furthermore, “no serious safety concerns were observed among subjects with at least six months of follow-up,” added the pharmaceutical giant.

Pfizer and Moderna messenger RNA vaccines have been associated with an increased risk of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, particularly in young men. But such cases remain rare and the benefits of vaccination outweigh that risk, experts say.

“These additional data provide additional confidence in the efficacy and safety profile of our vaccine in adolescents,” said Albert Bourla, head of Pfizer, quoted in the statement.

The results should serve as the basis for the application for full authorization of the vaccine “in the United States and in the world”, according to the company, which did not release a timetable.

Pfizer’s vaccine was fully licensed in the United States for people aged 16 and over in August.