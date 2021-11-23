PIS/PASEP allowance will start shortly by paying back wages

key points Government confirms PIS/PASEP 2022 concession;

Workers shall receive retroactively;

Value was readjusted by means of a new minimum wage.

Federal government must resume payment of PIS/PASEP. Early next year, the Ministry of Economy will pay the late amounts of the salary bonus. The measure will be authorized only for those who did not have access to the benefit in 2021.

Under the justification of cost containment in view of the impacts of the new coronavirus, the federal government suspended payment of the PIS/PASEP in 2021.

The benefit would refer to the work performed in 2020, but only the beneficiaries of the first half of the year were included.

Therefore, in 2022, two groups will be covered, those who worked in the second half of 2020 and during the twelve months of 2021.

payment of arrears

Those who should be covered from July onwards will have access to the value in 2022. Payment will be made from the correction of the minimum wage that can stay in BRL 1,210. To gain access, however, it is necessary to stay in the concession rules.

It is worth noting that the decision to postpone the PIS/PASEP took place through the creation of the Well, emergency benefit intended for workers whose contract was modified due to the impacts of the pandemic.

The measure was approved by the Deliberative Council of the Worker’s Support Fund (Codefat), companies and workers. With this, the government can save about BRL 8 billion, affecting more than 10 million Brazilians.

When taking the decision to suspend the allowance, the government ensured that would pay retroactively in 2022. The forecast is that the deposits will start already in January, but so far the calendar has not been informed.

PIS/PASEP 2022 values

The benefit will be calculated based on the new minimum wage, which to be considered the INPC of 10.4% will have a value of BRL 1,210. See below for a simulation based on the possible 2022 national floor:

1 month: BRL 100;

2 months: BRL 201;

3 months: BRL 302;

4 months: BRL 403;

5 months: BRL 504;

6 months: BRL 604;

7 months: BRL 705;

8 months: BRL 806;

9 months: BRL 907;

10 months: BRL 1,008;

11 months: BRL 1,108.80;

12 months: BRL 1,210.

PIS/PASEP criteria

To receive the values ​​of the PIS (Social Integration Program) you have to be working with a formal contract in a private network. In this case, the citizen will have the amount transferred by the Federal Savings Bank.

Already the values ​​of the Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets), are intended for public servants and managed by Bank of Brazil. Generally speaking, both projects require the following criteria:

Be registered in PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages with a formal contract in the base year;

Have exercised paid activity for a legal entity, for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year considered for calculation;

Have your data correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS/PASEP query

To find out whether or not the citizen will be a beneficiary, use the application Worker Cash, informing the PIS number. In the case of PASEP, just access the website of Banco do Brasil. In addition, there are the following communication channels:

my INSS

By telephone 0800 726 0207

At the posts of the Regional Labor Superintendence (the former DRTs).

How to withdraw?

To access the value, the citizen needs to resort to the Cash has (PIS) or to an agency of the Bank of Brazil. The withdrawal must be made by presenting a official document with photo.

Already in the app of box has, you can make virtual transactions such as purchases and payments, or transfers to another bank account of the same ownership. For more information about the PIS/PASEP access our exclusive page of the project.