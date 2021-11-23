PIX: BC changes night trades rule; check what changes

One more change in the PIX starts to take effect this Monday (22). This time on a parameter linked to the security rule that limits the value of nightly transactions. Now, the Central Bank (BC) will reduce the time options that the user can choose as a restriction band.

Until then, this time range, available for payments of up to R$1,000 among individuals, was from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. Depending on the profile of each customer, it was possible to change this period to start later, that is, any time between 20:00 and 23:59.

One more change in the PIX starts to take effect this Monday (22). Image: Divine Epiphania/Shutterstock

However, from now on this will no longer be possible. This time window will have only two options: the traditional one, that is, from 8 pm to 6 am or from 10 pm to 6 am.

According to BC, the huge amount of options available before ended up complicating the operation of the instant payment system. It is noteworthy that there is no restriction on transfers and payments via PIX to companies at these times.

Other PIX news

After completing a year last Tuesday (16), a feature that expedites the return of money for victims of coup or operational failures, the ‘Special Return Mechanism’, also came into effect. Now suspicious transactions can also be held for 30 minutes during the day and 1 hour at night.

Finally, PIX Saque and PIX Troco, a pair that will allow you to receive change or make withdrawals at retail through the payment system, will also start operating in November. There is also the possibility of expanding the use of the system for payments in other countries in the medium term.

Main image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom/iStock

