Play Store Promo: 113 free or discounted Android apps and games

The week started full of opportunities for anyone looking to renew the library of applications on an Android device. Right now, the Google Play Store has 113 general apps, games and customization items on sale. Of the total offers, 34 are being made available for free, while another 79 titles can be purchased for a reduced price.
Some of the promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Among the highlights of the time are the games Hook, Peace, Death! and Slaughter 2: Prison Assault. Last Friday (19) we announced another 137 opportunities, which are possibly still active in the Google app store.
To redeem the offers, the process remains the same: just enter the desired app’s form and add it to your account as a purchase, even if it is being made available for free. Thus, you guarantee the lifetime license on your login — regardless of the device you are using.
It is important to note that each promotion has its own expiration date and defined by the publishers, so prices can be changed at any time. Check out the complete list below: