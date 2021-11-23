Play Store Promo: 113 free or discounted Android apps and games

The week started full of opportunities for anyone looking to renew the library of applications on an Android device. Right now, the Google Play Store has 113 general apps, games and customization items on sale. Of the total offers, 34 are being made available for free, while another 79 titles can be purchased for a reduced price.

Some of the promotions involve distributing “premium” versions at a lower cost. Among the highlights of the time are the games Hook, Peace, Death! and Slaughter 2: Prison Assault. Last Friday (19) we announced another 137 opportunities, which are possibly still active in the Google app store.