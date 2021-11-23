Players complain about several problems in the game

Audience found several bugs in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

After the recent release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition several problems were noted by the public, since bugs The technical problems of different types (via comicbook).

This past week, players shared some of these bugs they discovered while playing. In one of these videos posted on twitter it’s easy to understand why these problems have raised so many criticisms of the game.

In the video shared by @DarkwingDust69 we can see that the bug causes the car get wider and wider if the player moves it repeatedly while driving. Watch the video below:

also in gta 3 if you wiggle your car it gets bigger for some reason https://t.co/ftRHt9Yd0W pic.twitter.com/IN3LCq7Iqi — totally dr polito (@DarkwingDust69) November 14, 2021

In it, we can see that the player’s car drastically increases in size and occupies almost two lanes in about 30 seconds of movement. Apparently this glitch is not something recent, it actually appeared in the original version of GTA III, already existing before the relaunch. Obviously, from that emerged debates about the rockstar take responsibility for fixing the bug before release, as people have known about this issue for a long time.

Another highlighted bug occurs in GTA San Andreas, in which the main character’s model gets “locked” in the camera when using certain types of vehicles on PS5.

THE Rockstar Games is aware that gamers are not happy with the current build and has promised to continue working to readjust the flaws and make this version a more enjoyable gameplay experience. Fans are wary about waiting for the possible readjustments, and many doubt that the new edition can match the original versions of the legendary GTA III , GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is already available on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one, Xbox Series X | s and PRAÇA.

