Pochettino frustrated with PSG, The Best and Flamengo finalists winning ‘present’ in line with Real, Bayern and United

The main news this Monday (22) in Brazil and Europe

The world of sport has thunderous news this Monday (22). It’s the ESPN.com.br brings the best that happened.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

In European football, the highlight was the coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is thinking of changing the Paris Saint-Germain fur Manchester United. The coach is dissatisfied with the backstage of the club and may be seduced by the idea of ​​bringing the red devils to success.

All PSG games from Messi, Neymar and Mbappé on French Championship have Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.

Despite the internal instability, PSG is the team with the most nominations for The Best 2021 award. With Neymar on the list, this Monday, FIFA released the 11 finalists for best player in the world. The winner will be announced in January 2022.

In Brazil, the highlight was the Flamengo. According to Twitter profile @flapromotions, O Rubro-Negro will have a third shirt of the same model as other giants of world football, like Real Madrid, Bayern Munchen, youth, Manchester United and Boca Juniors.

See the main news of the day in the world of sport

United’s top priority, Pochettino is frustrated with PSG’s backroom and could leave Paris for Manchester

With Neymar, FIFA announces the finalists for the ‘The Best’ award for best in the world; see the candidates

New Flamengo shirt leaks; model will follow the line of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern