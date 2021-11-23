Police identify 6 dead in Complexo do Salgueiro, São Gonçalo

Police from the Homicide Division of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá opened an investigation this Monday (22), to investigate the circumstance of the deaths of eight people in Complexo do Salgueiro, in São Gonçalo. According to the Civil Police, so far six bodies have been identified. All were removed by residents of a mangrove area within the community.

According to police chief Bruno Cleuder, head of the Homicide Precinct, only one of the dead has not been through the police. The victims were recognized by family members in the community. According to the delegate, the family of one of the dead spoke with the police, but has not yet presented the necessary documentation to confirm identification.

According to the delegate, most of the deaths wore camouflage clothing. The injuries would have been caused by firearms, but the delegate is still awaiting the conclusion of the investigation.

In the coming days, the Civil Police will hear from the police from the 7th battalion, in São Gonçalo, and from the police from BOPE, who participated in the action.

Early this Monday afternoon (22) Civil Defense cars arrived at the police station with the bodies removed at the scene. From the police headquarters they proceeded to the Tribobo IML.