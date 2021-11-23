Police identify suspect of being run over at Christmas parade in the US

Law enforcement officials in Waukesha, Wisconsin, said the suspect involved in a hit-and-run in the Christmas parade, which took place this Sunday (21), is Darrell E. Brooks.

Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said authorities believe the 39-year-old man acted alone.

Thompson added that Brooks was involved in a domestic disturbance shortly before driving his SUV during the Sunday afternoon parade. The suspect faces five counts of murder with more possible counts, the local police chief said.

“Right now, the Waukesha Police Department is filing five counts of first-degree murder, with additional charges based on the investigation,” Thompson said at a news conference on Monday (22).

victims

Five people died and at least 48 others were injured when an SUV broke into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, city officials said.

The ages of the five dead victims ranged from 52 to 81, said police chief Daniel Thompson. The victims include four women and one man, according to the authority.

The delegate said that he arrived at the scene minutes after what happened. He described seeing heroism amidst chaos and tragedy. First responders and residents worked together to screen victims and keep them as calm as possible, Thompson said at a Monday afternoon news conference.

Police officers and residents took the victims to the hospital in their personal vehicles. Fire Chief Steve Howard said fire brigade personnel transported 22 patients to six area hospitals.

THE CNN is working to confirm the spelling of the names of the five dead victims.

(Text translated, read original in English here)