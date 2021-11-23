Police rule out terrorism in trampling in US | World

Waukesha Police Department chief Dan Thompson told a news conference that “there is no evidence of terrorism.” According to the policeman, the suspect – identified as Darrell Brooks Jr., 39 years old – is fleeing a “domestic disturbance”, without giving further explanation.

Five people died and more than 40 were injured after the SUV invaded the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday (21). The driver ran over dozens of people, including young people waving pompoms and a group of “Dancer Grandmothers”.

A video posted on the Internet shows a red sports utility vehicle (SUV) speeding through a Christmas parade across the United States and running over more than a dozen people, until the crowd rushes from the sidewalks to provide assistance. (see VIDEO above).

“At this point, we can confirm that five people have died and more than 40 are injured,” the Waukesha Police Department said on its Facebook page. “However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information.”

Image shows car advancing against US parade on November 21, 2021

Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson told a news conference that a “person of interest” was in custody and that a vehicle was recovered after the incident in the city, located about 20 miles west of Milwaukee.

There is no information, until the last update of this report, if the running over is related to terrorism. Thompson said a police officer even shot at the vehicle.

Image captured from social media broadcast video shows a red SUV speeding through Christmas parade in Waukesha

Police said the car breached barricades surrounding the annual parade in the city of Waukesha, in the Milwaukee suburb, shortly after 4:30 pm (local time, 7:30 pm GMT).

Images show people watching the parade as the SUV speeds past (see the image and video above). According to witnesses, the driver advanced against the parade behind a school band and also hit a group of elderly people.

“The SUV came at full speed. Then I started to hear people screaming,” said Belen Santamaria, 39, who was watching the parade from the sidewalk.

Another bystander, Angelito Tenorio, said he saw the SUV speeding up “and then we heard a loud noise and deafening cries and screams from people who were hit.”

A witness told a local broadcaster that the car hit a dancing group of girls between 9 and 15 years old and said the first reaction was silence, followed by screams, running and helping the wounded.

Videos posted on social media show small groups around girls with white pompoms scattered on the floor.

“There were pompoms and shoes and hot chocolate spilled everywhere. I had to go from one crushed body to the next to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho reported to a local newspaper. “My wife and my two daughters were nearly hit. Please pray for everyone.”

Milwaukee’s “Girl Dancers” group confirmed that some of its members have been hit. A priest, several worshipers and students from the Waukesha Catholic Church were among the wounded, according to Milwaukee Archdiocese spokeswoman Sandra Peterson.

Wisconsin Children’s Hospital said it had received 15 patients as of 8 pm, with no deaths reported so far. Aurora Medical Center said it was caring for 13 patients, including 3 critically ill. Froedtert Hospital, on the other hand, confirmed having received injuries, but did not say how many.

MAP – Running over in Waukesha (Wisconsin, USA)