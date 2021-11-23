Post-pandemic inflation is global phenomenon, but hits Brazil harder – Economy

RIO – Data from October inflation in several countries make it clear that the problem is global. Side effects of Covid-19 on the economy, combined with climatic and technological shocks explain the picture, according to economists interviewed by state. In Brazil, however, price markdowns are more frantic – it is a historic problem of the national economy, now aggravated by the exchange rate and for water crisis. Only this time, even Americans and Europeans, accustomed to very low inflation for decades, have cause for concern. Inflation in 12 months in U.S is the largest since 1990. In the UK, the largest since November 2011. In the eurozone, the biggest in 13 years.

Even so, Brazil stands out and is part of the small group of nations with 12-month inflation above double digits, as shown by a compilation by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS, which is a kind of “central bank of central banks”) . With a rate of 10.7%, the country is in the team of Argentina, with 51.7% in a year to September, and Turkey, with 19.6%, in the same period.

In almost all countries, the accelerating inflation is due to an “atypical”, “unprecedented” and “exotic” combination, economists say. Many of these shocks are related to covid-19, others were from before, and may have been accelerated or potentiated by the pandemic. What is striking is the fact that they all occur at the same time.

Shocks are the constant villains of inflation. Under normal conditions, price dynamics are marked by the relationship between supply and demand. When the second varies at a faster pace than the first, prices rise, and vice versa – precisely for this reason, the monetary policy of several countries acts to heat or cool demand, with an eye on controlling inflation. In crises, this balance can be suddenly unbalanced if a drought or a pest cuts the supply of a particular agricultural product. Or if mass layoffs sink households’ consumption capacity, on the demand side.

simultaneous shocks

As it spread rapidly around the world, covid-19 provoked, at the same time, demand shocks – families at home, with compromised income, consumed less – and supply, with factories that stopped and businesses such as bars, restaurants and salons. beauty closed. In the first few months of the pandemic, the recession held back inflation. As of the middle of last year, the recovery began. The shocks continued to act and became inflationary.

On the supply side, the industry faces bottlenecks in its chains, with problems in maritime transport and scarcity of inputs. On the demand side, income transfer measures, with public resources, adopted by several countries to mitigate the crisis, boosted consumption, especially of goods and food, as families had been restricting spending on services because of the covid-19.

“Wealthier countries, with money in the vault, helped the economy with money. This help boosted the economy,” he says André Braz, coordinator of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of Brazilian Institute of Economics gives Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ibre/FGV).

The Economist Luiz Roberto Cunha, a professor at PUC-Rio, highlights that the supply and demand shocks were simultaneous in practically all countries, both in recession and recovery. “This recovery was never concentrated at the same time,” says Cunha.

This imbalance between supply and demand has spread inflation, but to Carlos Thadeu de Freitas Filho, senior economist at asset manager Asset 1, the pandemic is not just to blame. The shocks of covid-19 joined others, which came from before.

It is the case of demand for microchips – with technological advances, all products, from cars to refrigerators, were already using these parts more and more. Another issue is China’s demand for meat and other foodstuffs – whose progress involves the transition in the Chinese economic model, which intends to change engines, from investments in infrastructure to consumption.

Freitas Filho also mentions the global transition to a low-carbon economy. The need to abandon fossil fuel sources restricts investments in the production of Petroleum, gas and coal, reducing the prospect of short-term supply of these raw materials, which pressures prices up. In the United States, consumer energy prices rise 30% in 12 months. Fuels, electricity and heating are the villains of inflation.

water crisis

Fuels, cooking gas and electricity are also villains here, but in the case of electricity, there is a specificity. The biggest drought in decades took the reservoirs of hydroelectric plants – the main source of electricity in the country – at the lowest levels in history, requiring the activation of thermal plants. Powered by natural gas, fuel oil or coal, they are more expensive. The rules of the electricity sector transfer this additional cost to the electricity bill.

For Freitas Filho, the drought is another coincident shock, which came from before the pandemic. Since 2019, the climate has been drier in Brazil because of the Pacific Decennial Oscillation (PDO, defined as a prolonged El-Niño cycle). According to the economist, there were already warnings of less rain to supply the hydroelectric plants and, therefore, there was “mismanagement” by the sector authorities when facing the problem. The situation can drag on for years – so it is too early to celebrate the good volume of rain since October.

Dollar

The exchange rate – another peculiarity that aggravates inflation in Brazil, by making imports in general and exported raw materials more expensive – is also showing atypical behavior, say economists. Traditionally, in countries that export raw materials, dollar quotations are inversely proportional to commodity prices. In global markets, when the prices of raw materials rise, the dollar falls against the currencies of exporters.

In the pandemic crisis, commodity prices have been rising sharply since the middle of last year, but the dollar has not stopped rising against the real. Some economists have pointed out that this has occurred in other countries, but many point to greater detachment in the case of Brazil. The simultaneous rise of the dollar and the price of commodities makes the prices of gasoline and some foods explode.

With the boost given to Brazilian exports by rising prices, the exchange rate should be below the current one. To explain the high dollar, economists cite the prospects of an increase in the imbalance of government accounts, political uncertainties and lack of control in dealing with the pandemic.

Given the unprecedented combination of shocks that cause inflation worldwide, doubts fall on the duration of the phenomenon. Central bank officials in the United States and Europe have repeated that the famine has a date to end when the bottlenecks associated with covid-19 dissipate, but private sector economists and academia cast doubt on that. One of the unknowns is the effects on the labor market. A permanent rise in wages could fuel inflation.

In Brazil, the labor market continues with bad indicators, but the problems do not seem to be quickly resolved, with the drought and exchange rates on the radar. “We are going to start an electoral campaign”, recalls Braz, from Ibre/FGV.

Shocks behind the global stage

Covid-19 caused demand shocks (families at home consumed less) and supply shocks (factories, bars and restaurants closed). Upon resumption, shocks became inflationary

There are other shocks. Microchips, currently in short supply, were already in growing demand, due to technological advances; China’s high demand for food is structural; and the transition to a low-carbon economy makes energy more expensive

The drought has emptied the reservoirs of the hydroelectric plants, requiring the use of more expensive thermal plants, which makes the electricity bill more expensive

The rise of the dollar aggravates national inflation, because it makes imported and exported raw materials more expensive. For economists, the dollar is above what it should, because of the imbalance in government accounts and politics