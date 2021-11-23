Post-vaccine: Physician Nutrologist Explains How Diet and Other Factors Help Immunization

About the post-vaccination against Covid-19, we spoke with the nutritionist Laécio Junior, who explained to us how nutrition helps in the effectiveness of the vaccination

Vaccination against Covid-19 has made the number of new cases and deaths drop in Brazil. The Brazilian population massively adhered to immunization, ignoring conspiracy theories and denial rhetoric about immunizations.

About the post-vaccination, we spoke with the nutritionist Laécio Junior, who explained to us how nutrition helps in the effectiveness of vaccination, since proper nutrition provides decisive nutrition for the human immune system, as you have already seen in an article here on the Miséria Site .

“When it comes to immunity, several factors are decisive for us to strengthen our immunity. Among them, good quality of sleep, good anxiety control, stress management. All of this can influence our immunity. In addition, the regular practice of physical activity”, explains Laetius.

About food in particular, the doctor says that it is an essential factor for the proper functioning of the immune system. “When it comes to food, this is a key issue. Malnutrition can occur precisely interfering with the drop in immunity, which is not interesting. The types of food also have the potential to help or harm our immunity.”

“An adequate diet does help to control our immunity, especially when it comes to an infectious disease, which is the case of the coronavirus, which is an infectious disease. So, food does play a decisive role both in the prevention of severe cases and in the control after vaccination. Immunity must always be strengthened”, concludes Laetius.