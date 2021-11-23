Posting author who exposed Contarato’s son is indicted by the Federal Police

Post on Facebook criticizes and attacks Contarato and exposes the senator’s son. Credit: Reproduction

The Federal Police indicted last Monday night (22) the author of the post that exposed Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede) and his son, Gabriel, 7 years old. Real estate agent Giovani Loureiro was indicted for the crime of insult to a public official committed on social networks.

The federal delegate responsible for the investigations, given the confession and express regret of the investigated in relation to his post, waived the search for digital evidence and the hearing of witnesses. What remained then was the analysis of the criminal conduct perceived in the post.

The investigated was indicted for the crimes provided for in art. 140 of the Penal Code (Injury) combined with article 141, II (against a public official, due to their functions) and article 141 § 2 (if the crime is committed or disclosed in any modalities of the social networks of the World Wide Web, applying in triple the penalty).

The penalty can be imprisonment, from one to six months, or a fine and is increased by a third if any of the crimes is committed against a public official. If the crime is committed or disclosed in any form of social networks on the world wide web, the penalty is tripled.

“I DEEPLY REPENT”, SAYS INVESTIGATED

According to the broker, he is dissatisfied with the mandate of Contarato, the candidate he voted for in the last election. “I deeply regret having done this. I really regret it, I didn’t know it would have such a huge impact,” he said.

“That post was about him, solely and exclusively as a politician, it has nothing to do with him. It had nothing to do with the child, nothing homophobic,” he added.

Senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede). Credit: Leopoldo Silva

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Also according to the Federal Police, at that time, the statements and materials brought were forwarded to the magistrate, who gave due legal referral. Facebook was officiated, aiming to preserve evidence and it was intended to hear some witnesses and the investigated.